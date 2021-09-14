Video: Riding Quebec's Newest Bike Park Blind with Christina Chappetta & Jason Lucas - First Impressions

First Impressions: Le Massif
Words & Video: Jason Lucas // Photography: Gabriel Gakwaya
Just over an hour east of Quebec City lies Le Massif - Quebec's newest lift-accessed bike park. With 800m of elevation to play with, Le Massif already has a strong baseline of trails but they have big plans to double what's on tap for next year. Christina already had the pleasure of sampling some of the goods last fall, but this time brought Jason along to show him around. Follow the two as they make their way down Le Massif's network blind.Le Massif de Charlevoix mountain biking trails
3 Comments
Post a Comment