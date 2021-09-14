Video: Riding Quebec's Newest Bike Park Blind with Christina Chappetta & Jason Lucas - First Impressions

First Impressions: Le Massif

Words & Video: Jason Lucas // Photography: Gabriel Gakwaya

No shortage of views on the way up Bus Jaune.

Sometimes you just need to stop and soak it all in... before dropping in.

Histoire Sans Fin or The Neverending Story is the best bang for your buck on the mountain. With endless corners, rollers, and flow this one is a must-hit.

Once you're warmed up, Whipette is a great trail to get a bit more airtime with larger jumps and rollers.

Gros Boeuf is a newly opened double black tech trail that features steep rolls and tight switchbacks.

Basilic, which is essentially a downhill pumptrack, is an insanely fun way to end a lap. In the distance, you can see the under construction Club Med which will be completed this year.

Bonsoir, Le Massif

Just over an hour east of Quebec City lies Le Massif - Quebec's newest lift-accessed bike park. With 800m of elevation to play with, Le Massif already has a strong baseline of trails but they have big plans to double what's on tap for next year. Christina already had the pleasure of sampling some of the goods last fall, but this time brought Jason along to show him around. Follow the two as they make their way down Le Massif's network blind.