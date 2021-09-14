Video: Riding Quebec's Newest Bike Park Blind with Christina Chappetta & Jason Lucas - First Impressions

Sep 14, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  
Mountain biking with Christina Chappetta and Jason Lucas at Le Massif de Charlevoix near Quebec City.

First Impressions: Le Massif
Words & Video: Jason Lucas // Photography: Gabriel Gakwaya




Just over an hour east of Quebec City lies Le Massif - Quebec's newest lift-accessed bike park. With 800m of elevation to play with, Le Massif already has a strong baseline of trails but they have big plans to double what's on tap for next year. Christina already had the pleasure of sampling some of the goods last fall, but this time brought Jason along to show him around. Follow the two as they make their way down Le Massif's network blind.


Mountain biking with Christina Chappetta and Jason Lucas at Le Massif de Charlevoix near Quebec City.
No shortage of views on the way up Bus Jaune.

Mountain biking with Christina Chappetta and Jason Lucas at Le Massif de Charlevoix near Quebec City.
Sometimes you just need to stop and soak it all in... before dropping in.
Mountain biking with Christina Chappetta and Jason Lucas at Le Massif de Charlevoix near Quebec City.

Mountain biking with Christina Chappetta and Jason Lucas at Le Massif de Charlevoix near Quebec City.
Histoire Sans Fin or The Neverending Story is the best bang for your buck on the mountain. With endless corners, rollers, and flow this one is a must-hit.


Mountain biking with Christina Chappetta and Jason Lucas at Le Massif de Charlevoix near Quebec City.


Mountain biking with Christina Chappetta and Jason Lucas at Le Massif de Charlevoix near Quebec City.
Mountain biking with Christina Chappetta and Jason Lucas at Le Massif de Charlevoix near Quebec City.


Mountain biking with Christina Chappetta and Jason Lucas at Le Massif de Charlevoix near Quebec City.


Mountain biking with Christina Chappetta and Jason Lucas at Le Massif de Charlevoix near Quebec City.
Once you're warmed up, Whipette is a great trail to get a bit more airtime with larger jumps and rollers.


Mountain biking with Christina Chappetta and Jason Lucas at Le Massif de Charlevoix near Quebec City.


Mountain biking with Christina Chappetta and Jason Lucas at Le Massif de Charlevoix near Quebec City.


Mountain biking with Christina Chappetta and Jason Lucas at Le Massif de Charlevoix near Quebec City.
Gros Boeuf is a newly opened double black tech trail that features steep rolls and tight switchbacks.


Mountain biking with Christina Chappetta and Jason Lucas at Le Massif de Charlevoix near Quebec City.
Basilic, which is essentially a downhill pumptrack, is an insanely fun way to end a lap. In the distance, you can see the under construction Club Med which will be completed this year.


Mountain biking with Christina Chappetta and Jason Lucas at Le Massif de Charlevoix near Quebec City.
Bonsoir, Le Massif



Le Massif de Charlevoix mountain biking trails





