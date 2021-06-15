Video: Riding RAAW's New Madonna V2.2 at Oberammergau Bikepark

Jun 17, 2021
by RAAW Mountain Bikes  

Video, Photos, & Words: RAAW

Bikepark Oberammergau sits only a short blast from RAAW's office in Kempten, Germany. It's a place we frequent not just for it's mix of wild undulations, roots of all angles, steep-lipped jumps and grin-inducing corners, but also to meet up and ride with its chief, Markus and his brother Tobi, who runs a bike shop in the town. Neither of them is a slouch on a bike and they ride the most demanding trails in the park with ease and effervescence, even when it's like peanut butter out there. So who better to showcase what the new and refined Madonna V2.2 can do than some homegrown German talent in this wonderful little German bikepark.

RAAW Madonna V2.2

RAAW Madonna V2.2

RAAW Madonna V2.2
RAAW Madonna V2.2

RAAW Madonna V2.2

RAAW Madonna V2.2

RAAW Madonna V2.2

RAAW Madonna V2.2
RAAW Madonna V2.2

RAAW Madonna V2.2

RAAW Madonna V2.2

RAAW Madonna V2.2
RAAW Madonna V2.2

RAAW Madonna V2.2

Madonna V2.2 frame-kits can be ordered now from raawmtb.com.

1 Comment

  • 3 0
 The sound, or silence, in this clip is hypnotizing.

