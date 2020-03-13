Video: Riding Rampage Lines with Cam & Tyler McCaul

TGR's new mountain bike film, "Accomplice" premieres in Bend OR on May 14th. That's lucky for me because I happen to live in Bend OR and wouldn't want to miss it. My brother happens to live in Virgin Utah which happens to be one of the best places on the planet for mountain biking. We happened to shoot our segment for Accomplice there earlier this winter. You just so happened to click on this BTS Video Log of our Utah shoot for TGR's new mountain bike film, "Accomplice" and that happens to be a lucky occurrence for all of us. For you, because hopefully you enjoy this BTS Video Log and for me because I want you to enjoy both this and the film. Wow this is really working out for all of us. "I hope you have as much fun watching this as we did making it." (That's what every intro speech sounds like at every video premiere ever...) but when you hear the guy on the stage say that, you don't even really hear it because in your head you're like, "blah blah blah, shut up and start the film. Wow, you're still reading this? Are you reading this before you watched the video or after? If before, then I have good news. It's time to stop reading and start watching. Yeah you have the control here.. just hit play and watch it.Special thanks to everyone at TGR and Jeremy Grant for making this film (and for letting me sneak some shots for this BTS.) Make sure to check out the film when it becomes available this Spring. Here's a link for more details: https://www.tetongravity.com/films/ac...Thanks for watching and I can't believe you actually read all that.