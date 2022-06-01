Video: Riding Some of Sedona's Hardest Lines on... a Unicycle?

Don't think that because I'm on a unicycle this is going to be riding down Bell Rock Pathway... No - this is some of Sedona's hardest lines. Hangover, Hiline, and perhaps lines you've never seen done. — Erick Gonzalez

Sedona. There's so many reasons we all love this place, from the endless opportunities to shred to the magic of life that speaks directly from the towering red earth. While I am also a mountain biker and know the joys of freewheels, In this video I want to show you both shredding to make any enduro rider lean forward in their seat, as well as all of the magic that I've found here - on one wheel.Now, don't think that because I'm on a unicycle this is going to be riding down Bell Rock Pathway... No - this is some of Sedona's hardest lines. Hangover, Hiline, and perhaps lines you've never seen done.Whether on a unicycle or mountain bike, this video speaks to the absolute joy of riding down the gnarliest things we can find, our capacity to ride as an expression of something consciously chosen, and our capacity to connect with the land that we ride on.To be honest, this film is a work of the heart, and while the film will speak for itself, here is my introduction.This is going to blow your mind.My goal is that when you finish watching this video, you will pick up the pieces of yourself that shattered to the ground, put yourself back together, and feel different.Different about your capacity to be and move in life, better aware of the possibilities of the magic that is here for us, better aware of the limitless possibilities of motion and all things, and better aware of your relationship to the earth and land you are made from.This is my offering to you. From my heart and this earthly body I am in which loves to move.I am honoredAnd present to you,MITAKUYE OYASIN - Mountain Unicycling in Sedona - The Possibilities of MotionGet your headphones, your big screen, or your presence. And get ready to watch riding on this red rock that will inspire you to push your own possibilities.So keep shredding, keep progressing, finding new places to ride, expanding your possibilities of motion, and enjoy this film I had the pleasure to create and share with you.My name is Erick Gonzalez. I live in Flagstaff, and ride in Sedona. While I'm a mountain biker, I'm even better on a mountain unicycle, pushing the limits of what has been done. If you want to keep up with this type of riding, get to know me, and see more, here's my social media.