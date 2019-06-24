Video: Riding Some Of Whistler's Finest Singletrack with Jason Lucas & Pete Matthews

First Impressions: Whistler Valley

Words & Video: Jason Lucas // Photography: Chris Pilling

With steep sections and some option black lines, High Side is a great warm up.

Plenty of tight, high speed rights and lefts to get the body loose.

Lots of little bonus poppers in these woods if you're looking.

It's hard to keep a straight face when riding with mountain biking's Ron Burgundy.

The climb up Blackcomb is long and steep, but the juice is definitely worth the squeeze.

If you like your trails fast, steep, and rough, then look no further. Crazy Train has what you need.

Line choice on Crazy Train can definitely be a balancing act.

Steep and deep, baby.

These days don't last forever, get out there while you can!

Presented by Tourism Whistler.

To learn more about biking in Whistler or to book a trip, visit whistler.com/bike.

There's no arguing that the Whistler Mountain Bike Park trails offer up some of the best terrain, features, and vert in Whistler. However, head out just beyond the Bike Park boundaries in any direction, and there is a plethora of world-class singletrack just waiting to be ridden. From the fast and flowy trails around Cheakamus to the steep and deep trails on Blackcomb, there is something for everyone. Jason Lucas and Pete Matthews spent a day exploring three different networks around Whistler and share their first impressions. While they only scratched the surface, it should give you an idea of just how much the Whistler Valley has to offer.