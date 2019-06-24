VIDEOS

Video: Riding Some Of Whistler's Finest Singletrack with Jason Lucas & Pete Matthews

Jun 24, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


First Impressions: Whistler Valley
Words & Video: Jason Lucas // Photography: Chris Pilling

Presented by Tourism Whistler.

There's no arguing that the Whistler Mountain Bike Park trails offer up some of the best terrain, features, and vert in Whistler. However, head out just beyond the Bike Park boundaries in any direction, and there is a plethora of world-class singletrack just waiting to be ridden. From the fast and flowy trails around Cheakamus to the steep and deep trails on Blackcomb, there is something for everyone. Jason Lucas and Pete Matthews spent a day exploring three different networks around Whistler and share their first impressions. While they only scratched the surface, it should give you an idea of just how much the Whistler Valley has to offer.


With steep sections and some option black lines, High Side is a great warm up.

Plenty of tight, high speed rights and lefts to get the body loose.


Lots of little bonus poppers in these woods if you're looking.


It's hard to keep a straight face when riding with mountain biking's Ron Burgundy.

The climb up Blackcomb is long and steep, but the juice is definitely worth the squeeze.

If you like your trails fast, steep, and rough, then look no further. Crazy Train has what you need.




Line choice on Crazy Train can definitely be a balancing act.


Steep and deep, baby.

These days don't last forever, get out there while you can!


Whistler Valley Mountain Biking Trails


Presented by Tourism Whistler.
To learn more about biking in Whistler or to book a trip, visit whistler.com/bike.


MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals / @GoWhistler / @WhistlerMountainBikePark / @jasonlucas


Regions in Article
Whistler, Blackcomb, Cheakamus, Westside - Rainbow

Trails in Article
Billy Epic, Crazy Train, High Side

9 Comments

  • + 1
 I was in BC two weeks ago - rode Squamish trails one day, Whistler park the next (yelled at Pete that I've been watching his vids - he thanked me for coming hah), then Whistler trails. Definitely worth it to sample it all. Now to figure out how to move up there permanently!
  • + 4
 Pete Matthews, always keeping the stoke high in the Park & Recreation.
  • + 4
 Pete Matthews? Insta-click.
  • + 1
 not sure I needed my season pass , so much natural stuff to discover , this video just makes me want to explore further afield
  • + 1
 I really should ride my trail bike more...
  • + 1
 You ride bikes?
  • + 1
 what model helmet is jason wearing?
  • + 1
 That's a Bell Sixer!
  • + 1
 That was fun.

