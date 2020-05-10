Video: Riding Squamish's Labour of Love Trail with Remy Metailler

Labour of love is an epic trail in Squamish, but did you know it was a Trials Moto Trail before?
It is the closest trail from my place, and I had not ridden it on a Mountain Bike until the day before this video. I don't why because it's awesome! Labour of Love was originally a Trials Moto trail to access Valley Cliff which is how I discovered it.
Make sure to ride well within your limit during COVID-19 and to respect the rules from your government.
Trailforks: https://www.trailforks.com/trails/labour-of-love/
Stay safe, happy and healthy out there.
