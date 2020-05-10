Video: Riding Squamish's Labour of Love Trail with Remy Metailler

May 10, 2020
by Rémy Métailler  

Labour of love is an epic trail in Squamish, but did you know it was a Trials Moto Trail before?

It is the closest trail from my place, and I had not ridden it on a Mountain Bike until the day before this video. I don't why because it's awesome! Labour of Love was originally a Trials Moto trail to access Valley Cliff which is how I discovered it.

Make sure to ride well within your limit during COVID-19 and to respect the rules from your government.

Trailforks: https://www.trailforks.com/trails/labour-of-love/

Stay safe, happy and healthy out there.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_wCbFZHCh9amfaXXI4yq_g?view_as=subscriber

@remymetailler

6 Comments

  • 2 0
 Shoe sponsor coming in 3 .. 2 .. 1 Wink
  • 1 0
 @aeezajutt: Wow, I could buy a lot of shoes with that gig!
  • 2 0
 easy trail. ....walking ! Big Grin
  • 1 0
 Anyone know what grips Rem'y using in this video?
  • 1 0
 NVM, they're the Ergon GE1 Evo Smile
  • 1 0
 Looks easy - but only on board with remi

