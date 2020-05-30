Video: Riding Tasmanian Trails in 'Shifting Between'

May 29, 2020
by Sahar Kaminsky  
Shifting Between

by sahark95
Far south in Australia on the wild island of Tasmania, two small towns on the East Coast are hosting some of the best mountain bike trails and sceneries to Enjoy.

Camping in Blue Derby (Pushka)



East Coast Tasmania

Local rider and trail builder: Sean Doust
Film and Edit by Sahar Kaminsky

