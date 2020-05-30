Pinkbike.com
Video: Riding Tasmanian Trails in 'Shifting Between'
May 29, 2020
by
Sahar Kaminsky
Shifting Between
by
sahark95
Far south in Australia on the wild island of Tasmania, two small towns on the East Coast are hosting some of the best mountain bike trails and sceneries to Enjoy.
Camping in Blue Derby (Pushka)
East Coast Tasmania
Local rider and trail builder: Sean Doust
Film and Edit by Sahar Kaminsky
Stories
Videos
Reader Stories
