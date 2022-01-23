close
Video: Riding Technical & Icy Drops & Jumps

Jan 23, 2022
by Kamil Tatarkovic  
4 Stones

by fdfbikeshop
4 stones, this is how we call this spot in a tiny corner of the Czech Republic. The place has a beautiful nature and giant boulders scattered around. On the other hand, the beauty is getting slowly destroyed, because the surrounding forests are being cut down and thousands of trees are disappearing. I don't know if it's because of bark beetles or logging, probably one of the other. It's a sad sight, but there's a little drop of good in it. Big boulders have peeked out everywhere, in which I see riding and jumping over them.

We have already shot a passage to an another video not far from here, which I came across by chance. This time I took the boys to the same area for a walk, to find some more boulders that could be ridden on and filmed.

We drove on beautiful side roads and we haven't even gotten out of the car yet, and the boys were like: Look at that, look at that three boulders, you can drop 'em right? Or maybe a 360… dude, your mom can do 360. The location was insane.

We parked the car and went for a walk. Everywhere were boulders but nothing that would make a rideable longer line. But then we walked into a zone and from a distance we saw 4 large boulders on the slope, which seemed like there could be a line. When we looked at it from closer, all three of us imagined one shot, as I would ride them all in one shot.

About a year and a half later, we actually took that shot!








Posted In:
Videos


 This is dope, it looks so much fun. I'd love to go and czech it out then come up with reasons to not ride it.
 Makes me want to go out and ride Smile ...in the rain...
 So sick
 coooool!

