Video: Riding the New Bomber Air with Jaxson Riddle, Reed Boggs, Martha Gill, Peter Jamison, Cam McCaul & Sam Soriano

Join Jaxson Riddle, Reed Boggs, Martha Gill, Peter Jamison, Cam McCaul and Sam Soriano as they shred the newest member of the Marzocchi family, the all-new Bomber Air - Slightly off. For the slightly off.
Featuring a purpose-built asymmetrical shock reservoir, the Bomber Air gives a better fit in more frames and easy access to the compression adjuster. The large volume shock rezi increases oil flow and volume for consistent performance on the biggest hits and longest descents so you can send it with confidence. Plus, the sweep adjust compression reduces adjustment stress and makes on-trail tunings easy as.
Available in a huge range of sizes, from little dirt jump and short-travel trail bikes all the way up to Rampage-ready DH steeds. Its unique shock internals, built on our proven Bomber durability and shreddy tunes, give you ready-to-ride-anything confidence. Features:
- Asymmetric reservoir position for improved compression lever ergonomics and versatile frame fitment
- Air valve location offers improved frame clearance and pump access
- Easy to adjust for all rider weights and riding styles
- DH-rated shock pairs well with all Marzocchi forks, from DJ to Z2 to 58
- 2-position, non-indexed compression sweep adjust means you can set it and forget it
- Innovative tunable sweep to adjust the stop to a narrower window
- Comes in metric and trunnion configurations
- Compatible with FOX bearing mounts on both ends (excluding trunnion)
- Has travel reducing spacers like most modern shocks
- Unique air volume spacers, available in 0.1 C.I. increments Specs
· 40 to 75 mm stroke
· Trunnion and standard eyelet options
· Adjustable compression and rebound
· All adjusters are tool-free
· 484 grams (205x65)
· Metric: 190x45, 210x50, 210x52.5, 210x55, 230x57.5, 230x60, 230x65, 250x75
· Trunnion: 185x52.5, 185x55, 205x60, 205x62.5, 225x75
