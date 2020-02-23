Video: Riding the Dark, Steep Woods of Sweden in 'Vigilant'

You have to be vigilant when riding in the dark steep woods of Sweden. See Victor Rosenbeck, a talented Danish freerider shredding the steep tracks of Sweden.Dark, misty and rain and no wind. Perfect conditions for loam shredding. Victor is the Danish ''Master of Loam'' It's his specialty and he makes it look easy. This project was as made for Victor! He blends really well in with the style of the video. Elegant and yet showing how technical the tracks are.These very natural trails of Sweden is filled with rocks and loam. It's steep and fast.Victor scouting his lines and thinking of not crashing. Got to be Vigilant.I wanted to create this scary yet elegant scene video. Three years ago I saw a video with classical music with Remy Metaillier. Ever since I've wanted to create a similar yet my own style video. The first screengrab from the film is raw footage straight out the camera. The next is the finished look. I spend a lot of time trying to color grade the video to this dark look. I get a lot of inspiration from Rupert Walker. His filming has inspired me to make different types of mountain bike films that don't stick to the ''average'' style videos most are shot in.Instagram:@ou_productions @mr.urban1@VictorrosenbeckYoutubeOliver Urban Productions