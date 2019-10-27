Video: Riding the Meribel World Cup Track at Night

Oct 26, 2019
by Oli Carter  

Sometimes you come up with ideas that don’t ever see the light of day, I thought this would be one of them, but how wrong I was.


Before I knew it I find myself riding a WC DH track and 3am on an enduro bike. Things just got real.


The logistics for this shoot were tough, shot on location in Meribel and Courchevel, France with a small crew and a tight time schedule.

Preparing the Cable Cam

We ended up filming/riding through the night and sleeping in the day for a week, using 35 Exposure lights, totaling 115,500 lumens. That’s enough to light up the darkest of forests, in fact, they could probably see us from space.

All the Lumens

Ghetto Uplifts all week.

Look closely and you can see Mont Blanc.

3 am Pack Down

Filming the wild animals was the tough part, as nature has a tendency to do what it wants, when it wants… A few late stake outs and we managed to get the shots of the rarely seen mountain Monkey and Bear, only native to this part of France.

I cant thank Exposure lights enough for letting me loose on this idea, I hope you enjoy it!

Regions in Article
Méribel Bikepark

Exposure


5 Comments

  • 1 0
 my local track gets exciting riding at night...let alone a WC track! Damn. Awesome project
  • 1 0
 Thanks so much @sillytorque ????. Was a big old mission to film but so much fun!
  • 1 0
 Forget the question marks ????‍♂️
  • 1 0
 Hahaha... it seems PB doesn’t like emojis!
  • 1 0
 Great video! Time to dig out the lights! Smile

