Video: Riding the Meribel World Cup Track at Night

Preparing the Cable Cam

All the Lumens

Ghetto Uplifts all week.

Look closely and you can see Mont Blanc.

3 am Pack Down

Sometimes you come up with ideas that don’t ever see the light of day, I thought this would be one of them, but how wrong I was.Before I knew it I find myself riding a WC DH track and 3am on an enduro bike. Things just got real.The logistics for this shoot were tough, shot on location in Meribel and Courchevel, France with a small crew and a tight time schedule.We ended up filming/riding through the night and sleeping in the day for a week, using 35 Exposure lights, totaling 115,500 lumens. That’s enough to light up the darkest of forests, in fact, they could probably see us from space.Filming the wild animals was the tough part, as nature has a tendency to do what it wants, when it wants… A few late stake outs and we managed to get the shots of the rarely seen mountain Monkey and Bear, only native to this part of France.I cant thank Exposure lights enough for letting me loose on this idea, I hope you enjoy it!