Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers
-
Check Available Jobs
Video: Riding 'The Mother Forker' - a Homemade Bike With a Fork for a Rear Shock
Oct 7, 2019
by
Logan Nelson
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
The Mother Forker
by
loganpnelson
Add to Favorites
Added to Favorites
Views: 3,905
Faves:
4
Comments: 6
Bike & Riding by Nick Ryser
Video by Logan Nelson
Music by Vulfpeck
Regions in Article
Bellingham
Posted In:
Videos
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Ski-cross Racer Mikayla Martin Dies in Squamish Mountain Biking Accident
86828 views
First Look: The 2020 Specialized Kenevo Aims to Replace Your Shuttle Truck
83831 views
Video: Bear Chases Mountain Bikers for 1km on Mount Seymour
77194 views
9 Mountain Bike Grips Ridden & Rated
64572 views
Court Awards $150,000 to Mountain Biker Who Fell From Chairlift
49891 views
Nukeproof Reveals EWS-Winning Carbon Mega 290
47914 views
Dorel Industries Suspends Dividend, Stock Value Plummets to Record Low, Tariffs Blamed
41982 views
Check Out: Clipless Shoes, New Hubs, Pumps & Flat Fixing Solutions - October 2019
40620 views
7 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
michaeldorian
Plus
(10 mins ago)
Reminds me of the old Manitou bike. That thing was sick AF. ->
www.vintagemtbworkshop.com/uploads/1/6/1/3/16132778/1598191_orig.jpg
[Reply]
1
0
flatlandr
(11 mins ago)
This guy has my vote for first place Saturday night. Not enough air, I guess. Air sells videos.
[Reply]
1
0
MrDiamondDave
(8 mins ago)
when you hit a few to many dabs.....
[Reply]
1
0
woofer2609
(2 mins ago)
Definitely not his crowning achievement...
[Reply]
1
0
Phill-R
(7 mins ago)
This is forking rad!
[Reply]
1
0
BeerGuzlinFool
(4 mins ago)
Forking awesome
[Reply]
1
0
pinhead907
(1 mins ago)
Needs more manitou
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.015703
Mobile Version of Website
7 Comments
Post a Comment