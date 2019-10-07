Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Video: Riding 'The Mother Forker' - a Homemade Bike With a Fork for a Rear Shock

Oct 7, 2019
by Logan Nelson  
The Mother Forker

by loganpnelson
Views: 3,905    Faves: 4    Comments: 6


Bike & Riding by Nick Ryser
Video by Logan Nelson
Music by Vulfpeck

Bellingham

Videos


7 Comments

  • 2 0
 Reminds me of the old Manitou bike. That thing was sick AF. -> www.vintagemtbworkshop.com/uploads/1/6/1/3/16132778/1598191_orig.jpg
  • 1 0
 This guy has my vote for first place Saturday night. Not enough air, I guess. Air sells videos.
  • 1 0
 when you hit a few to many dabs.....
  • 1 0
 Definitely not his crowning achievement...
  • 1 0
 This is forking rad!
  • 1 0
 Forking awesome
  • 1 0
 Needs more manitou

