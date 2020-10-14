Video: Matt Macduff Rides the New Norco Shore in ‘Augment Legend’

The mountains of Vancouver’s North Shore have ignited imaginations for decades - an enchanted realm formed by nature and hand sculpted with trails of triumph and confronting challenge.There is a life force at play here - intertwined with every rock, root and trail relic. It draws you in and alters your perception of the impossible, leaving an undeniable, indelible mark.IT'S WHERE RIDERS BECOME FREERIDERS.It’s where boundaries are broken and limits hyperextend. Where gravity meets technique and technology amplifies instinct to exploit every scrap of untapped potential.Twenty years have passed since we drafted the blueprint for the original Shore. The mountains of North Vancouver remain steadfast, demanding evermore from riders and their equipment. They are the ultimate inspiration and proving ground for the sublime big-mountain ride that’s driven by the mystical place that started it all, and demands the most from those who ride there.The Shore will be in stock for purchase at Norco dealers and at www.norco.com this January.