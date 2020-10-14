Video: Matt Macduff Rides the New Norco Shore in ‘Augment Legend’

Oct 14, 2020
by Norco Bicycles  

The mountains of Vancouver’s North Shore have ignited imaginations for decades - an enchanted realm formed by nature and hand sculpted with trails of triumph and confronting challenge.

There is a life force at play here - intertwined with every rock, root and trail relic. It draws you in and alters your perception of the impossible, leaving an undeniable, indelible mark.

IT'S WHERE RIDERS BECOME FREERIDERS.

It’s where boundaries are broken and limits hyperextend. Where gravity meets technique and technology amplifies instinct to exploit every scrap of untapped potential.

Twenty years have passed since we drafted the blueprint for the original Shore. The mountains of North Vancouver remain steadfast, demanding evermore from riders and their equipment. They are the ultimate inspiration and proving ground for the sublime big-mountain ride that’s driven by the mystical place that started it all, and demands the most from those who ride there.

Photo by Dave Smith

Photo by Dave Smith

Photo by Dave Smith

Photo by Dave Smith

Photo by Dave Smith

Photo by Dave Smith
Photo by Dave Smith

Photo by Dave Smith
Photo by Dave Smith

Photo by Dave Smith

The Shore will be in stock for purchase at Norco dealers and at www.norco.com this January.

EXPLORE THE SHORE

Posted In:
Videos Norco Matt Macduff


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Leogang Downhill World Championships 2020
181003 views
First Look: Specialized's New Carbon Stumpjumper Ditches the Horst Link
104916 views
Seeding Results: Leogang DH World Champs 2020
94229 views
Review: e*thirteen's New Helix R Wide Range Cassette
70134 views
Final Results: Leogang XC World Championships 2020
58232 views
Annika Langvad Announces Immediate Retirement from Professional XC Racing
54663 views
11 Bikes From Leogang DH World Champs 2020
52471 views
Vali Höll Out of World Champs After a Serious Crash in Practice
51965 views

6 Comments

  • 2 0
 Nature shots were cool and neat. However nothing about the film screamed 180mm travel bike. I feel like any of that riding could have been done on something smaller in travel.
  • 4 0
 You had me at wood stunts...
  • 3 0
 IT IS ALIVE!
  • 3 0
 I can feel this video.
  • 1 0
 Riding CBC on a Norco Shore is the opposite of ironic. (in case you get it in a trivia question)
  • 1 1
 Kinda looks like a Sess- I mean Grim Donut

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009253
Mobile Version of Website