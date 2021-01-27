Video: Riding the New Nukeproof Giga in Zermatt

Jan 27, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesAs riders, we are all guilty of the gluttonous sin; enough is never enough in the hunt for the ultimate ride or result. There is a constant push for bigger, longer, rougher and faster with ever increasing demands on the performance and capabilities of our bike and products. The pursuit is endless. It’s a philosophy that athletes like Sam Hill live by. The new Nukeproof Giga is the embodiment of this idea; Designed to be the ultimate hard-hitting Super-Enduro weapon for when you just need more.

Film By Aspect Media Nukeproof Bikes


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Enduro Bikes Nukeproof Nukrproof Giga Elliot Heap


12 Comments

  • 8 0
 Everyone's riding mullet in the videos, but no mullet for sale?
  • 1 0
 Nothing for sale at the moment.
  • 5 0
 Well. My decision about where to spend my money just got harder
  • 3 0
 Giga-dy giga-dy giga-dy!! Let's flatten the trail like zer-door-matt!
  • 2 0
 So... The Mega is the race bike, and the Giga is... a freeride park bike?
  • 1 0
 Is Sam going to be racing this thing?
  • 2 0
 I think he might do the mega, he has put so much into it, it just makes sense.
  • 2 0
 I wanna ride one!!!
  • 4 1
 thats what she said
  • 6 1
 Gigady
  • 1 0
 Poor second guy.... Hardly got to see him doing anything
  • 1 0
 Zermattproof

