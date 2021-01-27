Video: Riding the New Nukeproof Giga in Zermatt

As riders, we are all guilty of the gluttonous sin; enough is never enough in the hunt for the ultimate ride or result. There is a constant push for bigger, longer, rougher and faster with ever increasing demands on the performance and capabilities of our bike and products. The pursuit is endless. It’s a philosophy that athletes like Sam Hill live by. The new Nukeproof Giga is the embodiment of this idea; Designed to be the ultimate hard-hitting Super-Enduro weapon for when you just need more.



Film By Aspect Media — Nukeproof Bikes