Video: Riding the Paradise That is the Sea to Sky Corridor in 'Here & There'

In a hypothetical situation, you find yourself on a Sea to Sky edition of Family Feud. Steve Harvey asks you: “Which question is posed most often in the corridor?” The options are as numerous as the trails. "How low was the freezing level last night?" "You ride this weekend?" "Après at Handlebar?" But if I were to venture a guess, the most asked questions would be “Where are you from?”.Being that the majority of us aren’t actually “from here”, you get a lot of interesting answers. For some, it’s simple, “I was from over there, and now I’m here”. But for others, including me, it takes a few more steps to answer the question. A chairlift isn’t always long enough to explain it and so I have come up with a few answers depending on the situation.Waiting for your order at Blackbird next to a chiropractor from Vancouver who was just talking about his most recent trip to Hawaii? He gets the short answer: “Calgary”.In line at Crystal chair with a Mt. Baker local you just met while skiing Ruby bowl? They get the medium-long answer: “I was born in Yellowknife, moved to Calgary later on, and now I’m here.”Half-way up to Dark Crystal with a tall blonde from Sweden who just moved to Whistler for the summer? It’s too hot to pedal fast anyways (or is that just me?), so they get the long answer: “I was born in Yellowknife, but we moved to Saskatoon when I was 9, then as soon as I finished high school, I moved to Calgary to train as a speed skater and study. After graduating University, I moved to Pemberton.”It’s a simple question, no doubt asked in a similarly high frequency in certain other communities around the world. I would speculate a correlation could be drawn between the regularity this question is asked in a given place and how exceptional said place is. If you’re going to jump on a ship and travel halfway around the globe to set roots in unfamiliar soil, odds are you’re going to put in the extra effort to find yourself a nice patch of dirt.So why did we choose here? Well, in order to avoid the usage of any clichés, I’ll avoid that question and instead paint a portrait of the obvious. In the Sea to Sky, our mountains create rock formations that are works of art. Bedazzled with a unique abundance and diversity of life, save for a dwindling few places on Earth, they cultivate an urge to explore unlike many others. And on our favourite slopes, we’ve drawn lines through the dirt that put their best features on display. Around here it seems we have a lot of these.Having once lived the life of a mountain biker landlocked in the flat prairies, watching the fat tire world go by longingly through the screen of my parent’s desktop computer, I have doubts that I’ll be leaving here any time soon.