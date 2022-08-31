Video: Riding the Steepest Slabs in Squamish in Episode 2 of 'Canadian Odyssey'

Aug 31, 2022
by SCOR  

The SCOR collective has travelled from all over the world to meet up in British Columbia and embark on a Canadian Odyssey together.

With prankster and wildlife enthusiast Ludo May hailing from the Swiss Alps, all-around shredder and unknown cowboy Kasi Schmidt from Germany and man of few words but many tricks, Thomas Del Gatto from France, this eclectic group will experience as much Canadian as they can take in, from backcountry animal ‘safaris’, Canadian culinary staples like maple syrup and poutine, learning to utter the words ‘Eh’ and ‘Sorry’ in the same sentence, and of course the best mountain biking on the planet.

Volume 2. Not for the Squamish

Just as our European crew begin to settle into the rough and tumble ways of Vancouver’s North Shore, they are swept up in the TravelMate and whisked away deeper into the lower mainland along the Sea-To-Sky Highway, a beautiful stretch of land squeezed in between the Pacific Ocean and the Coast Mountains.


Their next riding destination on this Canadian Odyssey is an area famous for its granite rock.
Squamish is well-known as a rock climbing mecca, and while the crew didn’t bring harnesses or ropes, they will surely be climbing and descending some of the biggest and steepest rock slabs on the planet.


However, Squamish riding isn’t all granite rock, no no. it is home to some of the best loamer trails, steep ruts and technical roots.


This place has it all, including a freshly built jump trail that is only a few weeks old, ready to test the crew with large tabletops, massive sculpted berms and a few gap jumps that would make even the most seasoned rider think twice….that is until a bunch of 12-year old locals rippers soar past you in the air while simultaneously asking: “Are you guys making an edit?!?!”.


The humble crew gathers up the bikes, rips up the last few berms and jumps of the trail and head downtown to cool off during this Canadian heat wave with some local ice cream, a fine end to a solid day in the mountains. But what they have experienced so far is only a taste of what the local mountains have in store for this group down the road.


But that is a story for another episode.


Produced by Absolute Cine
Cinematography by David Peacock, Liam Mullany, Andre Nutini
Photography by Bruno Long

Posted In:
Videos VOD Scor Ludo May


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Champs 2022
204446 views
Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Champs 2022
111158 views
Final Results from the Les Gets XC World Champs 2022
70732 views
How to Watch the Les Gets World Championships
67050 views
15 More Custom Bikes from Les Gets DH World Championships 2022
57687 views
5 Small European Manufacturers Making Exciting Products - August 2022
47168 views
Athlete Lineup Announced for 2022 Red Bull Rampage
43581 views
Field Test: 2022 Intense Tracer S - Energy & Speed
41412 views

4 Comments

  • 17 4
 So cool to see the same content over and over and over and over and over again
  • 2 1
 Eagerly awaiting your video production showcasing new and inventive riding spots.
  • 3 0
 Someone had to say it.. so much content coming from this area, don't get me wrong it's sick riding, but damn its the same features over and over and over
  • 1 0
 Agreed. Make bikes cheaper, pay the athletes more, and reduce the marketing media budget.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008903
Mobile Version of Website