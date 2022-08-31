Video: Riding the Steepest Slabs in Squamish in Episode 2 of 'Canadian Odyssey'

The SCOR collective
has travelled from all over the world to meet up in British Columbia and embark on a Canadian Odyssey together.
With prankster and wildlife enthusiast Ludo May
hailing from the Swiss Alps, all-around shredder and unknown cowboy Kasi Schmidt
from Germany and man of few words but many tricks, Thomas Del Gatto
from France, this eclectic group will experience as much Canadian as they can take in, from backcountry animal ‘safaris’, Canadian culinary staples like maple syrup and poutine, learning to utter the words ‘Eh’ and ‘Sorry’ in the same sentence, and of course the best mountain biking on the planet.Volume 2. Not for the Squamish
Just as our European crew begin to settle into the rough and tumble ways of Vancouver’s North Shore, they are swept up in the TravelMate and whisked away deeper into the lower mainland along the Sea-To-Sky Highway, a beautiful stretch of land squeezed in between the Pacific Ocean and the Coast Mountains.
Their next riding destination on this Canadian Odyssey is an area famous for its granite rock.
Squamish is well-known as a rock climbing mecca, and while the crew didn’t bring harnesses or ropes, they will surely be climbing and descending some of the biggest and steepest rock slabs on the planet.
However, Squamish riding isn’t all granite rock, no no. it is home to some of the best loamer trails, steep ruts and technical roots.
This place has it all, including a freshly built jump trail that is only a few weeks old, ready to test the crew with large tabletops, massive sculpted berms and a few gap jumps that would make even the most seasoned rider think twice….that is until a bunch of 12-year old locals rippers soar past you in the air while simultaneously asking: “Are you guys making an edit?!?!”.
The humble crew gathers up the bikes, rips up the last few berms and jumps of the trail and head downtown to cool off during this Canadian heat wave with some local ice cream, a fine end to a solid day in the mountains. But what they have experienced so far is only a taste of what the local mountains have in store for this group down the road.
But that is a story for another episode.
Produced by Absolute Cine
Cinematography by David Peacock, Liam Mullany, Andre Nutini
Photography by Bruno Long
