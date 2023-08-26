Video: Riding The Volcano in Tenerife

Aug 25, 2023
by The Rise  

Words: The Rise

In order to escape the winter, The Rise gathered 11 riders from 7 different countries and escaped to one of Spain's best-kept secrets: the Canary Islands. During this 10-day stay, they explored the island of Tenerife in search of unique spots and landscapes amidst its volcanic terrain.

Riding The Volcano
Riding The Volcano


Directed by Louis Lhomel, "Riding The Volcano" documents the 10 days of bike riding and exploration in a 20-minute video featuring Walter Mayerhofer, Tom Kilcoyne, Simon Edfelder, Niklas Tilk, Pavel Alekhin, Michel Plonka, Louis Lhomel, Tim Begahs, Alexis Roussel, Matt Jamieson, and Fran Luis.

photo

To freeze this trip in time, we have gathered a large collection of photographs and cooked up a photo zine including a behind-the-scenes look accompanied by descriptions of different key moments of the trip. Get Yours Here >

Posted In:
Videos


Author Info:
the-rise avatar

Member since Jan 21, 2011
206 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Elite Qualifying Results from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023
55937 views
[UPDATED - Racing Starts at 14:30 CEST] Schedule Change for the Andorra DH World Cup Due to Extreme Weather
47168 views
Review: Hope HB.916 - Better Late Than Never
44123 views
Review: Fox Float X2 - Shock Week 2023
41836 views
Elite Finals Results from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023
40745 views
Albatross Bikes Announces the Apogee Module
32669 views
Win it Wednesday: Enter to Win a LTD Edition Marzocchi x Race Face Athlete Kit
31855 views
Specialized Patents Strange Air Shock - Shock Week 2023
31540 views

0 Comments





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.106146
Mobile Version of Website