Video: Riding The Volcano in Tenerife

In order to escape the winter, The Rise
gathered 11 riders from 7 different countries and escaped to one of Spain's best-kept secrets: the Canary Islands. During this 10-day stay, they explored the island of Tenerife in search of unique spots and landscapes amidst its volcanic terrain.
Directed by Louis Lhomel, "Riding The Volcano" documents the 10 days of bike riding and exploration in a 20-minute video featuring Walter Mayerhofer, Tom Kilcoyne, Simon Edfelder, Niklas Tilk, Pavel Alekhin, Michel Plonka, Louis Lhomel, Tim Begahs, Alexis Roussel, Matt Jamieson, and Fran Luis.
To freeze this trip in time, we have gathered a large collection of photographs and cooked up a photo zine including a behind-the-scenes look accompanied by descriptions of different key moments of the trip.