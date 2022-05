The Ruso brothers are not strangers to sending big jump lines which is why they got the invite to the 2022 Darkfest event. We spent the rollercoaster of a week alongside Daniel and Elias Ruso as they went through the process of learning how to ride this massive course.Directing/Filming: Ryszard SyryczynskiEditing: Mateusz Rathe, Ryszard Syryczynski