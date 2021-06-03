Video: Riding Transition's New Spire on Loamy Trails in Darrington, Washington

Jun 3, 2021
by Transition Bikes  

In the age of massive video productions to launch bikes. We decided to stick with what we love most. Riding bikes. So we headed out to Darrington, WA for a day of riding the trails on North Mountain. With a bag of sandwiches, a half tank of gas, and a few beers we created this launch video for all of you to enjoy. We hope this video inspires you to do the same. Cheers!

Photos by Oliver Parish
The young gun, John Richardson leading the veteran, Lars Sternberg through the root web.
Photos by Oliver Parish
With a quick pre load, John is out of the rut and into the loam.

Photos by Oliver Parish
Wet, off camber, rooty, and rocky. No issues for the Spire.

Photos by Oliver Parish
The Spire turns every trail into a tree lined motorway.

Photos by Oliver Parish

Photos by Oliver Parish
Stay high on the rock, catch a little bit of dirt, re-direct to high line above the holes. This section of trail was challenging and perfect for pushing this bike.

Photos by Oliver Parish

Photos by Oliver Parish
Big wheels, big travel, and big confidence to lay it over.

Photos by Oliver Parish


Lars felt inspired enough to hop into this rock face.


Even though this is our longest travel, and most stable trail bike, the Spire is still at home leaning off a lip.

Photos by Oliver Parish
John is riding the carbon frame.
Photos by Oliver Parish
While Lars opted for the alloy.

Video: Skye Schillhammer
Photos: Oliver Parish

 I stayed up late just for this.
 And now I won't be able to sleep.
 Great...now i gotta go for a ride...

