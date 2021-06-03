Video: Riding Transition's New Spire on Loamy Trails in Darrington, Washington



The young gun, John Richardson leading the veteran, Lars Sternberg through the root web.

With a quick pre load, John is out of the rut and into the loam.



John is riding the carbon frame.

While Lars opted for the alloy.

In the age of massive video productions to launch bikes. We decided to stick with what we love most. Riding bikes. So we headed out to Darrington, WA for a day of riding the trails on North Mountain. With a bag of sandwiches, a half tank of gas, and a few beers we created this launch video for all of you to enjoy. We hope this video inspires you to do the same. Cheers!Wet, off camber, rooty, and rocky. No issues for the Spire.The Spire turns every trail into a tree lined motorway.Stay high on the rock, catch a little bit of dirt, re-direct to high line above the holes. This section of trail was challenging and perfect for pushing this bike.Big wheels, big travel, and big confidence to lay it over.Lars felt inspired enough to hop into this rock face.Even though this is our longest travel, and most stable trail bike, the Spire is still at home leaning off a lip.Video: Skye SchillhammerPhotos: Oliver Parish