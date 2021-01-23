Video: Riding Trials on Castle Walls in 'Overthinker'

Since I was a kid, I’ve visited Burriach Castle a thousand times with friends and family. There is a very popular hike in the area: a short 20-25 minute walk that takes you 400 metres above sea level. The views are breathtaking. You can feel the breeze of the sea, the beauty of the Montseny mountain, and even on clear days, Barcelona. The wall of the castle has always been a great attraction for me. I’ve always seen the famous riders who did super spectacular things and I just wanted to be like them. That's why I’ve always wanted to ride it. — Pol Tarrés