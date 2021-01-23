Video: Riding Trials on Castle Walls in 'Overthinker'

bigquotesSince I was a kid, I’ve visited Burriach Castle a thousand times with friends and family. There is a very popular hike in the area: a short 20-25 minute walk that takes you 400 metres above sea level. The views are breathtaking. You can feel the breeze of the sea, the beauty of the Montseny mountain, and even on clear days, Barcelona. The wall of the castle has always been a great attraction for me. I’ve always seen the famous riders who did super spectacular things and I just wanted to be like them. That's why I’ve always wanted to ride it.Pol Tarrés

Rider: Pol Tarrés
Produced by: Apper Studio
Filmmaking: Álvaro Rodríguez
Drone Footage: Álvaro Rodríguez
Video Edition: Álvaro Rodríguez
Color Grading: Álvaro Rodríguez
Sound Edition: Álvaro Rodríguez
Still Photography: Álvaro Rodríguez

Special Thanks to: Edgar Piñol, Ernest Adalid & Marc Terol

Pol Tarr s Martrat in Burriach Castle s Wall
Pol Tarr s Martrat in Burriach Castle s Wall

Pol Tarr s Martrat in Burriach Castle s Wall
Pol Tarr s Martrat in Burriach Castle s Wall


 Beautiful vid. Made me miss Ryan Leech and his Manifesto not to setup hop hop hop hop hop hop hop hop hop
 I really don’t need to Think about riding those walls.
NEVER!
 I think there is no way in hell I would or could do that.

