Video: Riding Volcanoes During a Sunset Eruption in Guatemala in 'Once in a Lifetime: Nueva Manera'

Ari amongst the colorful streets

As close as you can get to the rim of Fuego Volcano during a sunset eruption

You'll never know what sort of fun you may find in the streets Dylan finding new lines on Pacaya Volcano

Some of the colorful street art in the country was outstanding The historic streets of Antigua offer a fun playground

Some of the TukTuk drivers were kind enough to offer a tow

The dirt just after the rainy season is all time

Scoping out new lines on untouched volcano terrain brings smiles

Dylan Standing out amongst the white walls of Cayala May or may not have been talked to by officials after this one

Rest day on the lake vibes There was lots of bike pushing involved with this trip

Likely Dylan's most incredible experiences of his life topped off with a beautiful sunset This was a tough morning with a 3am wakeup and a 2000ft hike but worth the sunrise views

You can find some wild things in the middle of no-where

Credit:

Riders:

Filmer/Photographer:

Editing:

Director:

Project Organization:

Supporters:

Overcome with a strong desire to explore new areas, escape the cold northern hemisphere, and start a new chapter in their riding, Dylan Crane, Ari Soto, and the rest of the crew decided to start their project, which would be a new beginning and a new way forward for them, in Guatemala. This would be the first stop on their once-in-a-lifetime global adventure to explore some of the most breathtaking areas on the planet via two wheels. Mountain biking and racing have always provided obstacles to overcome, new locations to take in, and new people to engage with. It’s shaped the lives of both riders and given them direction, however, this new opportunity takes that to a whole new level. It’s an opportunity that captivates their imagination and ignites a new spark as athletes and travelers. Guatemala is just the start, with three more locations this year, it's going to be an epic adventure.The video is called Nueva Manera meaning "New Way". This has its significance for multiple reasons:1. Guatemala is not necessarily the first place you think of for mountain biking. We are trying to encourage more people to look to new places in the world to travel for riding and to expand the riding culture in those areas.2. There were multiple locations that we filmed in Guatemala that had never seen two wheels before.3. While we have been working on creating media for a number of years now, it has primarily been for Instagram or specific media for sponsors. This will be a step in a new direction to start growing a YouTube channel and doing more extensive video projects to get people excited to ride.Dylan Crane, Ari SotoDylan CraneEpic Adventures Guatemala/Travis Michaels, Shelby Hoover, Alex Saqbe, Nefta AjinSR Suntour, Epic Adventures Guatemala, Lupo Toriello, Carmona Trails, Las Codornices, Bike Park Cayala, Mayan Outdoors, Tour De France Transportation, Hectors Bistro