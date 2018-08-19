VIDEOS

Video: Riding Whistler's Tech Lines The 50to01 Way

Aug 18, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Credit: 50to01

4 Comments

  • + 0
 If these guys rode our non-bikepark singletrack like this, those trails would be closed. Roosting every corner and going off trail - yikes
  • + 1
 #savetheberms

Actually just keep roosting
  • + 1
 AC ! What a ripper
  • + 1
 Cooke is a true OG.

