Video: Riding Windrock Bike Park on a Recumbent

Jan 21, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesIn this video, I ride a recumbent bike down Windrock Bike Park’s steepest double black downhill trail (Horseface)… will it survive?Seth Stevens


Posted In:
Videos


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,896 articles
Report
12 Comments
  • 6 0
 That's one of the most entertaining videos I've seen in a while.
  • 3 0
 Damn, there goes my “I’d do it on my enduro bike” excuse…
  • 3 0
 This guy is on to something
  • 2 0
 Seth you need to go head-to-head against the recumbent GOAT Kirt Voreis! East coast - West coast recumbent rivalry!
  • 1 0
 What if the front wheel was reallllly big to for better rollover, traction and speed?? I'd chip in a penny to see that
  • 1 0
 Rather than a grim donut 3.0 with a 45 degree head angle and a 100 degree seat angle... I'd love to see a think tank/group think take on a real DH/FR recumbent. Everyone watching this was thinking of opportunities to make this less of a spectacle... Bigger front wheel, weight balance, riding position, bars set up... Part of the fun of the video is how bad that thing is in this application. Seeing people test concepts to actually make it viable... That'd be fun, too.
  • 1 0
 Legend!!! This is straight up bonkers
  • 1 0
 "Let my Recumbent do the Job."
  • 1 0
 What’s the small bump compliance like?
  • 1 0
 Kurt Voreis could probably give this guy a run for his money.
  • 1 0
 I have eaten a shit sandwich in that trail. That is impressive af.
  • 1 0
 You may not like it, but this is what optimal riding position looks like







