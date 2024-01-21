Watch
Video: Riding Windrock Bike Park on a Recumbent
Jan 21, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
12 Comments
In this video, I ride a recumbent bike down Windrock Bike Park’s steepest double black downhill trail (Horseface)… will it survive?
—
Seth Stevens
Posted In:
Videos
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,896 articles
12 Comments
Score
Time
6
0
warmerdamj
(37 mins ago)
That's one of the most entertaining videos I've seen in a while.
[Reply]
3
0
jjbmtb53
(47 mins ago)
Damn, there goes my “I’d do it on my enduro bike” excuse…
[Reply]
3
0
mstovy
(35 mins ago)
This guy is on to something
[Reply]
2
0
deepcovedave
(10 mins ago)
Seth you need to go head-to-head against the recumbent GOAT Kirt Voreis! East coast - West coast recumbent rivalry!
[Reply]
1
0
southshorepirate
(36 mins ago)
What if the front wheel was reallllly big to for better rollover, traction and speed?? I'd chip in a penny to see that
[Reply]
1
0
Glenngineer
(5 mins ago)
Rather than a grim donut 3.0 with a 45 degree head angle and a 100 degree seat angle... I'd love to see a think tank/group think take on a real DH/FR recumbent. Everyone watching this was thinking of opportunities to make this less of a spectacle... Bigger front wheel, weight balance, riding position, bars set up... Part of the fun of the video is how bad that thing is in this application. Seeing people test concepts to actually make it viable... That'd be fun, too.
[Reply]
1
0
jimmyricard
(29 mins ago)
Legend!!! This is straight up bonkers
[Reply]
1
0
alec73
(24 mins ago)
"Let my Recumbent do the Job."
[Reply]
1
0
mcfadden999
(15 mins ago)
What’s the small bump compliance like?
[Reply]
1
0
scbullit36
(15 mins ago)
Kurt Voreis could probably give this guy a run for his money.
[Reply]
1
0
sunringlerider
(10 mins ago)
I have eaten a shit sandwich in that trail. That is impressive af.
[Reply]
1
0
mattg95
(5 mins ago)
You may not like it, but this is what optimal riding position looks like
[Reply]
