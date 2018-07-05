VIDEOS

Video: Riding With Kona's Western Sales Rep On Vancouver's North Shore

Jul 5, 2018
by Kona Bikes  
My Kona - Scott Mackay

by konaworld
Views: 647    Faves: 5    Comments: 2


Scott Mackay is most definitely a product of his environment. Growing up at the base of Mt. Seymour on Vancouver’s famed North Shore, riding and skiing has been a part of his daily routine for as long as he can remember. For Kona dealers and colleagues that have the privilege to ride with Scott on his home trails – or any trails for that matter – they are served a master class of bike handling and style with a side of humility. Scott lets his riding do the talking and we think you’ll agree…

My Kona - Scott Mackay

My Kona - Scott Mackay

Scott Mackay

My Kona - Scott Mackay

My Kona - Scott Mackay

My Kona - Scott Mackay

MENTIONS: @konaworld


Must Read This Week
Must Watch: Precision Drone Piloting Makes Riding Look Unbelievable
114701 views
First Ride: The New Santa Cruz Bronson
95209 views
First Ride: Santa Cruz's New 5010
54842 views
The Resurgence of High Pivot Suspension Design
53780 views
Video: Danny Hart Hits Warp Speed Down Champéry's World Champs Track
46609 views
Day 2 Results: EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2018
39197 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk - Raw 100 V4
38533 views
Specialized's New BLCK DMND Tire Casing - EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2018
36580 views

7 Comments

  • + 4
 Nice edit bud, this video has a real nice chill vibe to it, you know it's made by a North Shore resident.
  • + 3
 where the fauq are these trails
  • + 2
 Ripper for sure, can't deny that! Can't help shuddering at that cable management going on with his bike though haha.
  • + 2
 I let people demo the bike so cables are long so you can move dropper and flip brakes if need be. Reverb cable is floppin for sure haha.
  • + 1
 @scottiemac: Ah, fair on that! Life of a rep I suppose haha!
  • + 2
 RIGHT ON SHIGGZ LOOKIN GOOD
  • + 1
 Is that a cookie sandwich in the last pic?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.034178
Mobile Version of Website