Video: Zach Heath Loves Riding With His Trail Dog

Nov 12, 2022
by Orbea  

The human-canine bond is one of the strongest on the planet. With a single word or gesture, dogs can emotionally connect through daily rituals like playing fetch or going for a quick ride on the backyard trails.


Zach’s days of biking alone are over since his dog Maisey started coming along for the ride. Watch how reinvigorating it can be to have a riding buddy there with you for miles on end.


bigquotesThis girl gave me a new breath, to get back on the bike day after day. It's about experiencing the ride with someone else. I'm riding with my best friend.Zach Heath


We follow Zach and Maisey as they share this passion for cycling and capture the "Perfect Shot".



Posted In:
Videos Orbea Zach Heath


10 Comments

  • 10 0
 If that video was filmed in Sacramento, CA it must be Sacramento from another universe. I always enjoy a rad trail dog, though.
  • 2 0
 Agreed! That is definitely not in Sacramento, unless I am really missing out on some secret trails. Maybe Pollock Pines, Grass Valley or Nevada City.
  • 12 0
 THE DOGOGGLES!!
  • 2 0
 Can someone create a windscreen wiper for her dogoggles or some tear-offs - Adorable doggo and video
  • 8 1
 Cue the "Not everyone likes your off leash dog" comments. Feel free to copy/paste from the last: www.pinkbike.com/news/video-the-making-of-a-trail-dog-with-stevie-sticks-and-andrew-taylor2.html
  • 3 1
 OMG think of the CO2 that dog is producing. So irresponsible (/s)
  • 3 1
 I will do the dog ride very early in the morning as to not get in the way of other riders. Axle loves to run with me but if I'm in a group, he will undoubtedly stop and wait for me, or get in the way or others. Purely because he's a collie and is a one person doggo, he can't seem to run along side others the same as he does with me. Wouldn't have it any other way riding at like 6am with him though, the trails and the area is nice and quiet for us both.
  • 2 1
 If you piss and moan about dogs… that’s sayin something. Even the grinch loves dogs!

Love a good trail dog! Obviously well behaved and one that’s been taught some etiquette but it’s the best having a good trail dog to explore with you always!
  • 1 0
 Some shots look like they could be in Nevada City. I ride there a lot and don’t recognize the trails.
  • 2 0
 I wish Orbea or Zach would share the name of the trail.





