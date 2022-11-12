Video: Zach Heath Loves Riding With His Trail Dog

The human-canine bond is one of the strongest on the planet. With a single word or gesture, dogs can emotionally connect through daily rituals like playing fetch or going for a quick ride on the backyard trails.
Zach’s days of biking alone are over since his dog Maisey started coming along for the ride. Watch how reinvigorating it can be to have a riding buddy there with you for miles on end.
|This girl gave me a new breath, to get back on the bike day after day. It's about experiencing the ride with someone else. I'm riding with my best friend.—Zach Heath
We follow Zach and Maisey as they share this passion for cycling and capture the "Perfect Shot".
10 Comments
Love a good trail dog! Obviously well behaved and one that’s been taught some etiquette but it’s the best having a good trail dog to explore with you always!