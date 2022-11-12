Video: Zach Heath Loves Riding With His Trail Dog

This girl gave me a new breath, to get back on the bike day after day. It's about experiencing the ride with someone else. I'm riding with my best friend. — Zach Heath

The human-canine bond is one of the strongest on the planet. With a single word or gesture, dogs can emotionally connect through daily rituals like playing fetch or going for a quick ride on the backyard trails.Zach’s days of biking alone are over since his dog Maisey started coming along for the ride. Watch how reinvigorating it can be to have a riding buddy there with you for miles on end.We follow Zach and Maisey as they share this passion for cycling and capture the "Perfect Shot".