Video: Ripping Châtel Bike Park with Martin Söderström & Emil Johansson

Aug 1, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesRide with the Swedes video series is back for its second season. This time Swedish MTB all-rounder Martin Söderström teamed up with his fellow countryman & Slopestyle superstar Emil Johansson. The Scandinavian MTB dream team are on a quest to hit & ride the best of what their home country and the world have to offer, having as much fun as they possibly can on the way.

In episode 4 Martin is joined by Simon Johansson for a trip to the legendary Châtel Bikepark. Although Simon & Emil are not related at all, they share much more than just a surname - limitless talent for ripping it with bikes for instance. After some rainy days and muddy laps, the two head for some airtime and finish off the trip with big jumps at the Reboul Jam course at the bottom of the Park! Red Bull


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Red Bull Emil Johansson Martin Soderstrom


Must Read This Week
Welcome to the 2020 Pinkbike Field Test - Cross-Country Bike Edition
87930 views
First Ride: The New EXT Era Fork is Very, Very Promising
62331 views
Field Test: 2020 Trek Supercaliber - Short On Travel, Not on Traction
44895 views
Giant Launches Its Lightest Ever Aluminium Hardtail to Bring More Affordability to XC Bikes
43118 views
Must Watch: Remy Metailler Hunts Down Squamish Gaps
42086 views
Spotted: New Rocky Mountain Enduro Bike - Crankworx Summer Series
41809 views
10 Enduro Bikes - Crankworx Summer Series
40144 views
Field Test: 2021 Cannondale Scalpel - Deceptively Fast
35890 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007846
Mobile Version of Website