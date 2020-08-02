Video: Ripping Châtel Bike Park with Martin Söderström & Simon Johansson

Aug 1, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesRide with the Swedes video series is back for its second season. This time Swedish MTB all-rounder Martin Söderström teamed up with his fellow countryman & Slopestyle superstar Emil Johansson. The Scandinavian MTB dream team are on a quest to hit & ride the best of what their home country and the world have to offer, having as much fun as they possibly can on the way.

In episode 4 Martin is joined by Simon Johansson for a trip to the legendary Châtel Bikepark. Although Simon & Emil are not related at all, they share much more than just a surname - limitless talent for ripping it with bikes for instance. After some rainy days and muddy laps, the two head for some airtime and finish off the trip with big jumps at the Reboul Jam course at the bottom of the Park! Red Bull


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Red Bull Martin Soderstrom


Must Read This Week
Welcome to the 2020 Pinkbike Field Test - Cross-Country Bike Edition
89557 views
First Ride: The New EXT Era Fork is Very, Very Promising
63684 views
Field Test: 2020 Trek Supercaliber - Short On Travel, Not on Traction
45302 views
Giant Launches Its Lightest Ever Aluminium Hardtail to Bring More Affordability to XC Bikes
43689 views
Must Watch: Remy Metailler Hunts Down Squamish Gaps
43238 views
Spotted: New Rocky Mountain Enduro Bike - Crankworx Summer Series
42482 views
10 Enduro Bikes - Crankworx Summer Series
40567 views
Field Test: 2021 Cannondale Scalpel - Deceptively Fast
36418 views

9 Comments

  • 5 0
 Martin is by far my favorite freestyle rider. I wish there was more of his style On the Internet these days!
  • 2 0
 This. Almost forgot what an insane rider he is.
  • 4 0
 Emil? Simon? Who cares, all Johansson's rip I guess.
  • 2 0
 Man, I miss rain so much... nothing but 100F + weather in my area all summer long. 6 months of no rain. Mountain weather is the best!
  • 1 0
 Man älskar ju ba Martin Söderström!!
  • 2 0
 Sweet boys!!
  • 1 0
 Loving Söderström style.
  • 1 0
 Why the title says "Emil" and there is no "Emil"? Just a bit misleading
  • 1 0
 Swede riding all around!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008547
Mobile Version of Website