Video: Ripping Downhill Turns in Welsh... Dust?

Jun 8, 2021
by Tom Caldwell  

I headed out for a day of shooting down at Caersws DH in Mid Wales last week, I'd never been before and was pretty impressed with the quality of tracks. Dry as a bone, flat out, and I could see Matt Simmonds had put an absolute graft in over lockdown reviving the place. I had a top bunch of lads out all sending for the camera - Luther, Vini, JR, Bryn, Harry and Ben. Enjoy the raw sounds of an ace day out with the boys. Plenty of sends and slides.

Big thanks to Caersws DH, Matt Simmonds and Pro Line MTB Coaching.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Matt Simmonds


2 Comments

  • 5 0
 Is 'Caersws' a new team from Canyon?
  • 1 0
 so sick!

