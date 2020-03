Jono Kurthy has built himself up a custom Giant Reign 29er with a longer 170mm fork, RockShox Super deluxe coil (205x65), Shimano Saint brakes, Shimano XT 12 speed, Deity bars and Hope Fortus wheelset with Cushcore. He knows what he likes on his bike and has built it to suit his flat out and wild style, top to bottom as fast as he can. Jono is supported by BuyCycles Carine and Frankd MTB Apparel.