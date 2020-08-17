Video: Ripping Jungle Trails in Java in 'Art of Speed'

Aug 16, 2020
by Reza Akhmad  
Art of Speed

In mountain biking world, "Speed" is a kind of Art, The art of controlling the mind, body, and the bikes. This time, Polygon Bikes Factory rider, Ditra Pranata, smashing his local trail by Polygon Siskiu N9 equipped with Ohlins Suspension. Indonesia is filled with rainforests and volcanic mountains and there are plenty of mountain bike trail within the country. This time, we played in the place similar to Bali. The little town called "Yogyakarta"

Polygon Siskiu N9 Equipped with Ohlins Suspension
Controlling the bike over the speed when its time to downhill
In the middle of rain forest


Regions in Article
Indonesia

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


