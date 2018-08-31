Pinkbike.com
Video: Ripping Scott's New Ransom
Aug 31, 2018
by
SCOTT Sports
12 Comments
Score
Time
+ 4
pdxkid
(17 mins ago)
Now I can wear my Scott helmet with my Scott enduro goggles and my Scott jersey with my Scott shorts, Scott chamois, Scott kneepads, Scott socks and Scott shoes. I'll slowly don my Scott gloves and grasp the Scott grips attached to the Scott handlebar of my Scott bicycle. Before I ride, I'll have fueled well with Scott breakfast cereal eaten from a Scott bowl. Also, this bike needs more cables in the cockpit area.
[Reply]
+ 1
m1dg3t
(28 mins ago)
Shouldn't the title be 'Re - introducing the Ransom'? I mean I've had one since sometime in 2010...
What a lame bike it has become as it looks like every other Horst/4 bar bike on the market. At least the original faux bar tried to style itself differently from the rest.
[Reply]
+ 5
MindPatterns
(56 mins ago)
well, that video was super confusing
[Reply]
+ 3
Mikladesh2
(25 mins ago)
Someone get this guy a fucking gimble
[Reply]
+ 4
strasznyzbigniew
(34 mins ago)
my eyes hurt.
[Reply]
+ 1
amirazemi
(46 mins ago)
well, if their genius wasn't enough for ENDURO pro racing, this should fit perfectly i think. Look's amazing as well
[Reply]
+ 1
erod
(41 mins ago)
loved my genius, but where are the ISCG05 tabs?
[Reply]
+ 0
RedBurn
(1 hours ago)
looks like a genius. Wait, it's a genius and they just found a new name. Impressed ...
[Reply]
+ 2
LiquidSpin
(1 hours ago)
Yup, exactly.
It's really just a longer travel beefed up frame. Whereas the original Ransom was different than the Genius years ago.
My thoughts are they should have called it the Genius LT 2019...but I think for advertisement and PR sake they wanted to bring more excitement and cash in on their old "Ransom" nick name to help sell.
Either way, it's still a BAD ASS bike with a FULL 170mm travel both front and rear and still weighing at a respectable 29lbs (without pedals) is super impressive to say the least.
The Genius platform has already proven to be the best Genius to date so this just ups the ante for those who ride Enduro and park.
[Reply]
+ 1
cleubertymiguel
(36 mins ago)
BIKE INCRÍVEL!!!!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
BikeVAbeach
(24 mins ago)
But do it climb?
[Reply]
+ 1
sayrius
(7 mins ago)
or will it blend?
[Reply]
Post a Comment