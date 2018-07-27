Video: Ripping Slick Jungle Trails in Costa Rica With Jeff Kendall-Weed & Surviving the Emergency Room

Costa Rica Ripping jungle trails and surviving the emergency room photography by Eric Mickelson // video by Logan Nelson // words by Jeff Kendall-Weed Arcilla. Clay. Slick as snot when algae and water both mix!

All good trips start with an early wake up. In this case, we were out of the house around 3am.

The man with the plan- Oscar Avila, former professional motocross racer turned bicycle fanatic, introduced us to many others in the Costa Rican enduro scene.

Adventure Park manages to include everything that a tourist might want to do, including wheelies.

The rain forest is home to many creatures, including wasps (avispas), which managed to sting all of us by the end of our trip!

When hardpacked, the rain forest dirt was ready to throw anyone to the ground, but once churned up from a few riders, it made for a tasty treat of tacky grip.

Who says you can't ride an enduro bike on a downhill track?

The dark forest canopy hid the blistering central American sun from our pasty white PNW skin.

Similar to much of the PNW, this mountain combines a managed logging effort with a mountain bike recreation presence.

Much of the Costa Rican logging equipment was reminiscent of a time long since passed.

Arriving in Providencia late at night meant we got to witness an astounding stellar show. It also meant that sunrise would be eagerly awaited- we wanted to see this mountain rain forest with our own eyes!

Andres Martinez, our guide for the visit to Providencia, and holder of the local number 1 plate in the enduro series. That coffee was grown in the front yard of the cabin- delicious!

Waking up to a view of the Pacific in the far distance.

The jungle tracks lend themselves nicely to shuttles. Here we join David Retana, and his father, Sergio, shuttles us to the trail. Sergio has lived in Providencia his whole life, and his father was one of the original pioneers of the region, leading teams of horses out of the valleys all loaded with coffee beans. We now ride our bikes on these old trails.

Chasing Andres down El Pionero.

William and John Paul were doing some trail maintenance while David tries out his new bike. Many local kids LOVE the influx of mountain bikers on most weekends.

There's more than one way to ride a bike! Check out the differences between Andres and Jeff's distinctive riding styles.

As is to be expected in the rain forest, heavy rains every afternoon kept the dirt nice and tacky.

That red dirt hooks up nicely!

When it rains in the PNW, we are quite accustomed to simply pushing through, getting wet, and continuing to enjoy our ride. Maybe we blew it by continuing to ride? It didn't seem too sketchy at first!

That red dirt hooks up nicely!

The bright Central American sun, some amazing dirt, and an excellent bike park. Yes!

Senderos de Colón, just outside of San Jose, is a popular riding spot that hosts a lot of local races.

Rain is pretty typical for us back home, so we thought we'd continue on as such here in CR.

One small section of hardpack clay had algae on it, and this was enough to put our riding to an end.

A broken acromion (front of the scapula), a mild grade 2 shoulder separation, a broken helmet, three stitches in the hand, and five stitches in the elbow.

Good bye Costa Rica, we'll be back!

Supported by:

Follow Jeff on his Instagram, Follow Jeff on his Instagram, subscribe to his YouTube , or follow him on Facebook. Hope you enjoyed this video!