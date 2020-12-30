Video: Ripping Steep Loamers in Squamish

17 year old Jack Pelland, ripping savage loamers, Squamish BC.Rider: Jack Pelland, @thicc_jibsFilmer: Ryan Grimm, @squamishshreditsSince Covid19 had put a damper on my racing plans this summer I decided to film a video. Easier said than done though, as most of the "Down Hill" trails start in the Provincial Park which got closed due to Covid19. As soon as the authorities reopened the park road on July 27th, my friend and filmer Ryan and I went out on a mission to film on the sickest loamers we could find. Hope you enjoy.