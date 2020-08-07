Video: Ripping the New Nukeproof Wheels on the Hillsides of Llangollen

Words: Nukeproof

To be honest, I’ve nearly forgotten how many weeks or months it was when we launched our new Horizon V2 wheels. Since March days have blurred into nights and weeks into months! But in recent weeks the UK has slowly emerged from a summer of hibernation and the walls of Wales have come down allowing people of the flatlands to visit their beautiful hills (and trails once more. Our destination of choice was One Giant Leap, where we had heard rumours Farmer Martin and his team had been busy building a new downhill track on the hallowed hillsides of Llangollen. For those not in the know, Llangollen is a steep slat ridden hill, that houses some of the finest of UK's downhill tracks and now with the new track some fine, fast drifty corners- worth a trip for sure!.The test Guinea pigs for the day were Ant Hale and Lil’ Robbo, who as well as trying out the new track were there to shoot for our latest video to promote our new Horizon V2 Wheels. Despite their attempts, no wheels were harmed in the making of this edit- or incredibly since.If you missed the press release on the wheels the basics premises is this: The Nukeproof Horizon V2 is a fresh start, starting from a clean sheet of paper and are designed and developed by our Northern Irish based team. With over 2 years of development and extensive testing by athletes, staff and locals to ensure they were tough enough for even the hardiest of huckers and could cope with all the conditions us Northern Irish riders experience (98% mud and rain 2% glorious sunshine and dry trails). They now feature high-performance Enduro ABEC 5 bearings. Featuring “LLU/LLB” seal type each bearing has 2 lips which make light contact in a groove to create a labyrinth where the water or dirt has a more difficult time to penetrate, this combined with Enduro bearings 80% grease fill on both sides to ensure long-lasting performance and quality. This gives complete coverage so there are no dry areas and avoids metal on metal contact /wear. The Horizon V2 hub features rapid engagement to allow riders to lay the power down fast with the hubs 102 points of engagement (every 3.52 degrees).The rims are all new too, developed to meet the demands of Enduro & Downhill. The Horizon V2 rim uses dynamically aged magnesium-silicon enriched alloy blend to give the stiffness and hardness to 7-series alloy, but the ductility and yield properties of a 6-series. All in all a tough & durable set of performance rims.Thanks to Martin at One Giant Leap and Jim and the One Planet Adventure, Llandegla team for the workshop use. Also huge thanks to Laurence Crossman-Emms for the camera work and Ben Roberts for piloting the drones.