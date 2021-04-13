Video: Ripping the RAAW Madonna V2 on Loamy Trails

Not all good loam needs to be Canadian.

Timo and his brother Robin are avid Enduro Riders in their free time and like build trails near their hometown in Germany. They are friends with the owner of RAAW Mountainbikes and embody what the company stands for. In a normal year, they travel with a bunch of friends to BC in the summer and hit the usual trails: Pemberton, Squamish, or the huge jump line "Crabapple Hits" in Whistler Bikepark. When that's not possible, they try to push their riding in slightly less exciting (but still fun) forests near Stuttgart.The new trail they built called "Auenland Express" is a short fun natural line with many roots and a few jumps. It even features two trails signs that are handcrafted by a friend of theirs. It's easy to think that the riding here doesn't even compete with any of what Canada has to offer. While that might be true, the loam and the stoke were on a similar level. It shows you don't need to live in the most promising location with world-class riding to become an exceptionally good rider. Timo and Robin only ride for the fun of riding bikes, and that shows in the video.