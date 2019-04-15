VIDEOS

Video: Ripping Trails & Huge Gaps in California

Apr 29, 2019
by Trevor Roland  
"Kooks Only" The Privateer Story of Dsendit Racing

by treysee-merollin
Views: 1,633    Faves: 7    Comments: 1


"Kooks Only" is the motto of Dsendit Racing, a crew of rippers raised in the Central Coast of California. The team has been hard at work this year planning race trips, training for the season and hammering out some creative edits. Grab a beverage and get comfy, this is going to be a good one.

Hope you enjoy!

Rider: Alex Kachlakev Photo: Kasey Carames

Photo: Kasey Carames

PC Kasey Carames
Featured: Marzocchi Bomber Z1 & CR Photo: Kasey Carames

Photo: Kasey Carames

Team Sponsors:
Art's Cyclery
Santa Cruz Bicycles
Deity
Industry Nine
E*thirteen
Alpinestars
All Mountain Style


Video Credits:
Alex Raban - Edit and Videography https://www.roomforcreamfilms.com
Kash Dierksheide - Videography
Instagram: @kashdierksheide

Music Credits:
Freedom H1wk
“On the Other Side” Performed By Freedom H1wk Courtesy M1gic L1dy Records www.freedomh1wk.net
Kevin M1cleod (Super Power Cool Dude)
Licensed under Cre1tive Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://cre1tivecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Kevin M1cleod (Sne1ky Snitch- The Builder)
Licensed under Cre1tive Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://cre1tivecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Kevin M1cleod (C1ll To Adventure-Pump)
Licensed under Cre1tive Commons: By Attribution 3.0 Licensehttp://cre1tivecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Anders
Scr1wny Little Spit-F*ck Soundcloud

8 Comments

  • + 2
 Come on Pinkbike! Post to the front page so all the world can know about our great shuttle terrain!
www.facebook.com/BikeChurchShuttles
  • + 2
 The riding is cool on all, but the intros are the real money!
  • + 1
 Dang Shooters has gotten gnarly since I last visited SLO
  • + 1
 Yewwww much love from a fellow Central Coast rider!
  • + 1
 So good! Looking forward to more
  • + 2
 Love the Dejavu edit.
  • + 1
 I this in SLOvakia? I have an Irish relative there: Stan Louie O'bispo
  • + 1
 BroCal

