Video: Ripping Trails & Huge Gaps in California

"Kooks Only" is the motto of Dsendit Racing, a crew of rippers raised in the Central Coast of California. The team has been hard at work this year planning race trips, training for the season and hammering out some creative edits. Grab a beverage and get comfy, this is going to be a good one.
Hope you enjoy!
Rider: Alex Kachlakev Photo: Kasey Carames
Team Sponsors:Art's Cyclery Santa Cruz BicyclesDeityIndustry Nine E*thirteen Alpinestars All Mountain StyleVideo Credits:
Featured: Marzocchi Bomber Z1 & CR Photo: Kasey Carames
Alex Raban - Edit and Videography https://www.roomforcreamfilms.com
Kash Dierksheide - Videography
Instagram: @kashdierksheideMusic Credits:
Freedom H1wk
“On the Other Side” Performed By Freedom H1wk Courtesy M1gic L1dy Records www.freedomh1wk.net
Kevin M1cleod (Super Power Cool Dude)
Licensed under Cre1tive Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://cre1tivecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Kevin M1cleod (Sne1ky Snitch- The Builder)
Licensed under Cre1tive Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://cre1tivecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Kevin M1cleod (C1ll To Adventure-Pump)
Licensed under Cre1tive Commons: By Attribution 3.0 Licensehttp://cre1tivecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Anders
Scr1wny Little Spit-F*ck Soundcloud
