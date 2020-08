When I first met Talus, I didn't know what to expect. I had just seen a bunch of clips on Instagram of some kid absolutely ripping on various kinds of bikes. After the first day filming I was blown away by his natural talent and stoke.Watch and learn as Talus shows us the proper way to ride a mountain bike.Support from Transition Bike Company Filmed by Colby Mesick FPV Drone Flying by Holler.fpv