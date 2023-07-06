Video: Risk and Reward with Kyle Strait in "I'm Fine"

Jul 6, 2023
by Dario DiGiulio  

After his violent crash at the 2022 Red Bull Rampage, the future of Kyle Strait's time pushing the sport looked rocky, especially with his wife Rachel and a newborn daughter in the picture. While he doesn't want to dwell too much on that crash itself, Strait touches on the risk and sacrifice made in the pursuit of a career in freeride. This is all the more timely given the injury rates we've been seeing at World Cup races, with people risking serious repercussions to make a name for themselves. Be it a race or a freeride event, the risk exists, but the mindset doesn't need to be one of restriction and fear, as Kyle lays out in I'm Fine.

Strait looks to be up to speed, and will be back to competition soon, starting with Red Bull Hardline on July 16.

13 Comments
  • 3 0
 Interesting juxtaposition of only being able to operate in extremes: either do what he’s always done or don’t do it at all. I think most of us operate in some middle ground and that’s probably one of many reasons we aren’t elite mtb athletes. It’s his life, his call, even if it doesn’t seem relatable.
  • 2 0
 I find it totally relatable. I have taken my crashes and I have have had coworkers, relatives, etc. ask, “ are you done riding?”. I always thought that was such a strange question… people cannot understand the love of riding bikes even if it results in occasional crashes (and injury). Stoked to see Kyle putting it back together. He is a great dude and represents our sport well. Cheers Kyle
  • 1 0
 I will say that I've definitely become more choosey about what I will and won't ride since getting married, but that doesn't mean I'm gonna stop doing what I love, and it also doesn't mean I'm gonna stop progressing. I'll just be doing it in a more careful manner than what I did in high school.
  • 1 0
 Thats just what she wants you to think. Your getting a Townie Go for christmas.
  • 1 0
 Kyle was one of my fav riders in the early 2000's and stoked to see he's putting this footage out. He has always been an amazing rider but I feel like he is committed to riding to his full ability with taking all the "old dude" precautions one can. He had such amazing style and stoked to see he is locking into that flow again. (not that he lost it, its just nice to see him mega comfy on his bike)
  • 1 0
 I found myself in a similar and crazy conundrum. Seemingly harmless crash caused herniated discs on my neck resulting in weakness, numbness and some myelopathy. To make it worse, found a brain tumor on mri while imaging my neck. Now I am grappling with trying to cope with the (reliarivelt night) risks of reinjury to the neck (recovering seemingly well) and giving up the sport I love most (high level enduro style riding - nothing like Kyle) and trying to say capable for my two young sons. One does grow weary of having the kids aware
You are broken and can’t play with them for long periods of time. Gotta pick you path and lean into the risks you can love with! You’ve got this, Kyle.
  • 1 0
 *(relatively high)
  • 1 0
 Must be a trip to be that broken and worn out and still trying to go for the glory. Normal people have barely at best even tasted a fraction of the glory he has. Life's prob not the same without the fantasy of feeling it again...
  • 2 0
 Reminds me of Tanner Hall and his remarkable comeback and dedication to strengthening- Mind Body and Spirt. Ride On!
  • 1 0
 I’m fired up to watch his Hardline race, so glad he’s healed up. Tough ole cowboy
  • 1 0
 Kyle Strait reminds me a little of Larry Enticer.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=RSuLFvalhnQ
  • 1 0
 Time for some more suicide no handers.
  • 1 0
 Peaked, hard to re-peak?





