After his violent crash at the 2022 Red Bull Rampage, the future of Kyle Strait's time pushing the sport looked rocky, especially with his wife Rachel and a newborn daughter in the picture. While he doesn't want to dwell too much on that crash itself, Strait touches on the risk and sacrifice made in the pursuit of a career in freeride. This is all the more timely given the injury rates we've been seeing at World Cup races, with people risking serious repercussions to make a name for themselves. Be it a race or a freeride event, the risk exists, but the mindset doesn't need to be one of restriction and fear, as Kyle lays out inStrait looks to be up to speed, and will be back to competition soon, starting with Red Bull Hardline on July 16.