Video: Risk VS Reward - On Track with Greg Callaghan

In the penultimate round of the Enduro World Series, the tour heads to Northstar, California - a new venue with new challenges for athletes to overcome.



As riders gear up for high-altitude riding and surfing the loose dust of Northstar, the discussion moves towards the nature of worth. Is it their talent on the bike, their attitude towards riding, or their social media following? When it comes to being a professional enduro mountain biker, the risk and demands are high on the mind and body, but how do you value your worth to brands and a broader audience?



In this episode of On Track, Greg Callaghan is joined by the likes of Richie Rude, Martin Maes, Miranda Miller, Sam Hill and Isabeau Courdurier on the steep mountainside of Northstar, California for round 7 of the Enduro World Series. — Red Bull