Video: Riverside Women's Only Jump Jam - Crankworx Whistler 2018

Aug 19, 2018
by Sarah Moore  
Riverside Women’s Only Jump Jam

by pinkbikeoriginals
A rad group of women showed off their style and skills in a Crankworx first, a women’s only dirt jump contest.

The setting was a perfect one to encourage progression and help grow the women's slopestyle field. Caroline Buchanan, Stephanie Nychka and Sarah Walter took top honours, but with a lot of girls in the crowd with their parents, the future is bright. Some even went straight into the skills park as soon as the finals finished.

Crankworx General Manager Darren Kinnaird spoke with the CBC earlier this week and said that "We had been creating heroes of the men in mountain biking for years and we felt we needed to create female heroes as well." You can read the full article here.

That was a theme that carried through the festival, with a women's only autograph session and a Women in Action Sport Panel Discussion with Caroline Buchanan, Vaea Verbeeck and Tracey Hannah. If you missed the panel, you can watch the uncut version below.



3 Comments

  • + 3
 We need more of this.
  • + 2
 Nice work Stephanie!
  • + 1
 Awesome!

