Video: Rémi Gauvin in 'Slayer Raw' Episode 2

The first Slayer Raw cut featured Carson Storch riding big hits in the Utah desert. A stark contrast from Episode 2 shot on Vancouver Island. Rémi grew up on Vancouver Island and the technical, wet trails of the coastal rainforest have played a major role in shaping him as a rider.Rémi first signed with Rocky Mountain in 2015 and began racing enduro in the 2016 season. Rémi had his best season to date this year finishing 6th overall in the Enduro World Series and winning the Canadian National Enduro Championship. Outside of the race tracks, he rides just as hard as when the clock’s ticking. Wet roots, blind corners, and slippery chutes are all part of what makes the riding on Vancouver Island some of the best in the world.