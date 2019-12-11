Video: Rémi Gauvin in 'Slayer Raw' Episode 2

Dec 11, 2019
by Rocky Mountain  


The first Slayer Raw cut featured Carson Storch riding big hits in the Utah desert. A stark contrast from Episode 2 shot on Vancouver Island. Rémi grew up on Vancouver Island and the technical, wet trails of the coastal rainforest have played a major role in shaping him as a rider.

Rémi first signed with Rocky Mountain in 2015 and began racing enduro in the 2016 season. Rémi had his best season to date this year finishing 6th overall in the Enduro World Series and winning the Canadian National Enduro Championship. Outside of the race tracks, he rides just as hard as when the clock’s ticking. Wet roots, blind corners, and slippery chutes are all part of what makes the riding on Vancouver Island some of the best in the world.


R mi Gauvin rides the 2020 Slayer in Duncan BC.
R mi Gauvin rides the 2020 Slayer in Duncan BC.
R mi Gauvin rides the 2020 Slayer in Duncan BC.

R mi Gauvin rides the 2020 Slayer in Duncan B.C.

R mi Gauvin rides the 2020 Slayer in Duncan B.C.
R mi Gauvin rides the 2020 Slayer in Duncan B.C.

Behind the scenes of Oscillation.

Behind the scenes of Oscillation.
Behind the scenes of Oscillation.

R mi Gauvin rides the 2020 Slayer in Duncan B.C.

R mi Gauvin rides the 2020 Slayer in Duncan B.C.

Behind the scenes of Oscillation.
R mi Gauvin in Duncan B.C.

Behind the scenes of Oscillation.

R mi Gauvin rides the 2020 Slayer in Duncan B.C.
R mi Gauvin rides the 2020 Slayer in Duncan B.C.
R mi Gauvin rides the 2020 Slayer in Duncan B.C.

R mi Gauvin rides the 2020 Slayer in Duncan B.C.

Behind the scenes of Oscillation.
Behind the scenes of Oscillation.

Presented by Rocky Mountain

Directed by: Liam Mullany
Cinematography: Harrison Mendel, Liam Mullany
Colourist: Sam Gilling
Post-production Sound: Keith White Audio
Still photography: Margus Riga
Thanks: Riley McIntosh, Mark Wallace

Posted In:
Videos Rocky Mountain Rocky Mountain Slayer Remi Gauvin


Must Read This Week
The 20 Greatest Downhill Race Runs of the Decade
101382 views
Gift Ideas for The Trail Rider - Pinkbike's 2019 Festive Gift Guide
78371 views
The 10 Biggest Controversies of the Past Decade
53092 views
Cane Creek Announces Progressive Springs for Coil Shocks
43987 views
Field Test: 2020 Juliana Joplin / Santa Cruz Tallboy - Part Country, But Mostly Rock & Roll
39747 views
Field Test: 2020 Trek Top Fuel - The Featherweight That Packs a Powerful Punch
39720 views
Giro Introduces Collaboration with Bicycle Nightmares
34899 views
Field Test: 2020 Pivot Mach 4 SL - Thoroughbred XC Racer
34682 views

8 Comments

  • 5 0
 Those cable cams!
  • 1 0
 Ain’t dead. Drones are for lazy people
  • 4 0
 Yooo sick dude!
  • 2 0
 wonder why RM are doing so much marketing for the slayer in the lead up to the field test review?
  • 2 0
 Watched it 3 times consecutively...it was just that much fun to watch!
  • 2 0
 nice edit but its not raw
  • 1 0
 Wow that was not too shabby at all. My mouth literally opened up at the last drop.
  • 1 0
 Savage hit

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.015602
Mobile Version of Website