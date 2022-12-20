Video: Off-Season Antics With the Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team

Dec 20, 2022
by Race Face  

The Rocky Mountain Race Face EWS Team had an incredible year in 2022. Bikes and bodies were tested. Personal bests were bested. Tears were shed and brakes were bled. And it all culminated with some standout results from our three hardworking athletes, including Enduro racing veteran Jesse Melamed getting crowned EWS World Champion.


While the suits compare notes in the boardroom, the athletes get a chance to pursue some of their secondary vocations before they hit the 2023 season. You know, things that don’t necessarily involve riding bikes.

It’s time for a well-earned Victory Lap.

Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro EWS Season Stats:



Remi Gauvin:
• Top Result: 3rd Whistler EWS
• 2 x Top 10 Finishes
• Ranked 11th in the World
• ARM WRESTLING CHAMP (BEER LEAGUE)

ALN:
• Top Result: 4th at Val di Fassa
• 3 x Top 5 Finishes
• Ranked 8th EWS Women’s Elite Overall

Jesse Melamed:
• Top EWS Results: 1st at Petzen-Jamnica, Whistler, and Sugarloaf
• 6x Podium Finishes
• Crowned EWS World Champion

RMRD Enduro Team Ranked 2nd in the World 2022 EWS Team Overall

We’ll see you in 2023!


Video: Nicholas Kupiak
Jank Files Race Footage: Tom Caldwell
EWS Photography: David Trumpore

