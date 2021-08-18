Video: Road Cycling Superstar Peter Sagan Rides MTB in Vallnord

Aug 18, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Road cycling legend Peter Sagan has posted the following clip of himself riding the Vallnord bike park in Andorra. Sagan is riding in the white t-shirt and is being followed and filmed by Intense ambassador Luca Leonardi. The Slovakian rider is considered to be one of the best bike handlers in the road cycling peloton and has won three World Championships and a record seven green Jerseys in the Tour de France.

Sagan actually started his career in mountain biking and won the Junior Cross Country World Championships in 2008 then he returned to the sport for the 2016 Rio Olympics but it wasn't quite as successful as he finished 37th after suffering a front wheel puncture at the start of the second lap. While we think it's probably a bit too late for Sagan to re-launch his off-road career like van der Poel or Pidcock, it's cool to see him riding bike parks for fun.

bigquotesA different way to train on my bike that I enjoy a lot! Thanks to Luca Leonardi for following me and filming me.Peter Sagan


 Gotta be his son if he's riding in the white jersey

