Video: Roadtripping Around Japan's Best Bike Parks

Nov 1, 2019
by Jonathon Wade  
Japan: Aspect MTB X NinjyaTV

by Jono-wade
In 2017 I was lucky enough to travel to Japan in search of some of their best trails. With limited information online, and some help from a local guide, we had an amazing trip.

In Japan, I met Hajime Imoto, a friendly and incredibly talented Japanese rider who encouraged us to come back.

Since then I’d been talking with friends about going back and finally the timing lined up with my friend Lyndon in Australia and Hajime in Japan.  We flew into Tokyo and headed North to ride some of Japan’s best trails.

Our first campsite at Fujimi Panorama, one of Japan's main bike parks.

Hanadog keeping a close eye on the bikes at camp.

Hajime riding at Fujimi.

Rin and Lyndon railing turns in the bike park.

Precious loamy corners.

Lyndon throwing into one of Nagano's snaking trails.

Perfect trail conditions made for a fun few days riding before heading back to Tokyo to bunker down as the typhoon approached.

Our trusty van, thanks to Hajime for the loan!

I can't recommend exploring Japan and riding their trails enough. Make sure you respect the culture and contact a guide like Paul at Freeride Adventures Japan.

Thanks to everyone who made this possible - @ninjyatv, @aspectmtb, @jonowade, @lyndolee, @hajimeeeee, @rinkushima, @hanawan_dog.

