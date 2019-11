Video: Roadtripping Around Japan's Best Bike Parks

Our first campsite at Fujimi Panorama, one of Japan's main bike parks.

Hanadog keeping a close eye on the bikes at camp.

Hajime riding at Fujimi.

Rin and Lyndon railing turns in the bike park.

Precious loamy corners.

Lyndon throwing into one of Nagano's snaking trails.

Perfect trail conditions made for a fun few days riding before heading back to Tokyo to bunker down as the typhoon approached.

Our trusty van, thanks to Hajime for the loan!

In 2017 I was lucky enough to travel to Japan in search of some of their best trails. With limited information online, and some help from a local guide, we had an amazing trip.In Japan, I met Hajime Imoto, a friendly and incredibly talented Japanese rider who encouraged us to come back.Since then I’d been talking with friends about going back and finally the timing lined up with my friend Lyndon in Australia and Hajime in Japan. We flew into Tokyo and headed North to ride some of Japan’s best trails.I can't recommend exploring Japan and riding their trails enough. Make sure you respect the culture and contact a guide like Paul at Freeride Adventures Japan Thanks to everyone who made this possible - @ninjyatv, @aspectmtb, @jonowade, @lyndolee, @hajimeeeee, @rinkushima , @hanawan_dog.