Video: Roadtripping Around Japan's Best Bike Parks

In 2017 I was lucky enough to travel to Japan in search of some of their best trails. With limited information online, and some help from a local guide, we had an amazing trip.
In Japan, I met Hajime Imoto, a friendly and incredibly talented Japanese rider who encouraged us to come back.
Since then I’d been talking with friends about going back and finally the timing lined up with my friend Lyndon in Australia and Hajime in Japan.
We flew into Tokyo and headed North to ride some of Japan’s best trails.
I can't recommend exploring Japan and riding their trails enough. Make sure you respect the culture and contact a guide like Paul at Freeride Adventures Japan
.
Thanks to everyone who made this possible - @ninjyatv, @aspectmtb, @jonowade, @lyndolee, @hajimeeeee, @rinkushima
, @hanawan_dog.
0 Comments
Post a Comment