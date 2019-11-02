Video: Roadtripping Around Japan's Best Bike Parks

Our first campsite at Fujimi Panorama, one of Japan's main bike parks.

Hanadog keeping a close eye on the bikes at camp.

Hajime riding at Fujimi.

Rin and Lyndon railing turns in the bike park.

Precious loamy corners.

Lyndon throwing into one of Nagano's snaking trails.

Perfect trail conditions made for a fun few days riding before heading back to Tokyo to bunker down as the typhoon approached.

Our trusty van, thanks to Hajime for the loan!