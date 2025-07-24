Video: Rob Warner & Eliot Jackson Preview Red Bull Hardline Wales 2025

Red Bull Hardline Wales 2025 is here and it’s already heating up!
In this episode of Just Ride, Rob Warner and Eliot Jackson set the stage for the week ahead What exactly makes Hardline so brutal Who they’re tipping for the podium with 1 2 3 predictions And what the vibe is like on the ground in Wales
It’s the most technical track on the calendar — steep terrain, huge gaps, zero margin for error — and we’ll be here all week breaking it down—Just Ride by Red Bull
Either way, it's hilarious that you don't realise the venue name is mentioned so much on WC live broadcasts, cos it's part of the sponsor/exposure package the venue gets when they sign up and pay to host. What's wrong with the venues that hose the races you love getting exposure?
Why would he go to another Hardline, Dude has nothing to prove.
Could be terribly wrong, of course.