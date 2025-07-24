Video: Rob Warner & Eliot Jackson Preview Red Bull Hardline Wales 2025

Powered by Outside

Jul 24, 2025
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesRed Bull Hardline Wales 2025 is here and it’s already heating up!

In this episode of Just Ride, Rob Warner and Eliot Jackson set the stage for the week ahead
What exactly makes Hardline so brutal
Who they’re tipping for the podium with 1 2 3 predictions
And what the vibe is like on the ground in Wales

It’s the most technical track on the calendar — steep terrain, huge gaps, zero margin for error — and we’ll be here all week breaking it downJust Ride by Red Bull


27 Comments
  • 286
 If Ric McLaughlin was presenting this how many times would he say "Dina Mawddwy, Gwynedd, Snowdonia" instead of just "Wales"?
  • 211
 Red Bull hardline series in Dinas Mawddwy, Gwynedd, Snowdonia presented in association with Co-Op and Town Kebab Shop.
  • 71
 Eryri, Cymru........
  • 40
 But at least he'd know who all the riders were.
  • 105
 Funny , no one had anything negative to say about Ric when he worked for RedBull.tv.

Either way, it's hilarious that you don't realise the venue name is mentioned so much on WC live broadcasts, cos it's part of the sponsor/exposure package the venue gets when they sign up and pay to host. What's wrong with the venues that hose the races you love getting exposure?
  • 66
 @MrNally: when he worked for Red Bull he was a sidekick and nothing more. He should have stayed in his lane.
  • 106
 @TommyNunchuck: Tommy the gatekeeper! I think Ric is still firmly in his lane - broadcasting - you too, still in your lane …. another salty PB commentator, with nothing of value too add, but a touch of frustration.
  • 79
 @MrNally: shut up Ric
  • 11
 @TommyNunchuck: soft touch Tommy
  • 142
 Impressive. But don’t let anything distract you from the fact that 59 years ago today, Al Bundy scored 4 touchdowns in a single game while playing for the Polk High Panthers in the city championship game.
  • 80
 Aslo don't forget the fact that “Forty” is the only number that is spelt with letters arranged in alphabetical order.
  • 41
 Don’t let this distract you from the fact that Hector is going to be running three Honda civics with spoon engines, and on top of that, he just went into Harry’s and bought three t66 turbos with nos, and a motec exhaust system.
  • 20
 @Mouette230: But at least "one" is spelt in reverse alphabetical order.
  • 10
 LMFAO
  • 80
 Jackson put down one of the best come back runs ever, and BK is crying like it wasn’t fair. He saw the line on video, same opportunity BK had, but had the guts to execute the line.

Why would he go to another Hardline, Dude has nothing to prove.
  • 100
 Go on Grandad!
  • 60
 He’s still ruined from climbing Mont Vontoux
  • 40
 Eliot...like, like, super, kind of, like. Robb's voice sounds strained, is he OK.
  • 50
 Don’t count out Booker for the win
  • 10
 Good weather predicted for the weekend in Wales. Looking forward to actually watch this one!
  • 10
 When do we get to see the hair?
  • 1013
 The Asa fanboying is pretty strange tbh. Hasn’t won anything in the juniors this year, not sure why people are putting him fastest of the elites at Hardline.
Could be terribly wrong, of course.
  • 90
 They/we are going off his very impressive Hardline Tasmania result among other things. I don't know what's going on his head this season but dude has shown he has the speed even if the results don't reflect it yet.
  • 80
 I'd say if he does a clean run he'll get 2nd at worst. He's more comfortable on a track like this than most and there's only a few guys actually going for the win. Probably more competition in a jr World cup these days.
  • 40
 I’m really surprised that he’s there. Frameworks needs him healthy to make the top 15 teams next year.
  • 30
 My super-informed PB opinion of reading between the lines with some of the commentary from Niko: it looks like they're taking a longer-term view to Asa's riding, as he's oozing talent but has needed some help with consistency. He's still ripping bloody fast but there's been a noticable change in terms of discipline and composure. If this is at all in the ballpark, props to that whole team for having the patience and vision to nurture their young rider.
  • 10
 This aged well…







