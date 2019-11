Rob and Finn Iles meet up with Chagra cowboys at a street festival to better understand the secrets of how to conquer Ecuador’s highest volcano, Cotopaxi. The duo then visit a Shaman to protect themselves for the journey to come before escaping the hustle and bustle of the city to ride the local mountains of Quito. But altitude sickness hits Rob, putting the whole trip in question – will they reach their destination and tame the mighty Cotopaxi?