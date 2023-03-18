Video: Rob Warner & Jess Blewitt Preview the Crankworx Rotorua DH Track

Mar 18, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesJess Blewitt and Rob Warner take a sneak peak at the brand new Crankworx Rotorua DH track. Red Bull


6 Comments

  • 7 1
 Holy shit that was amazing. Take that Discovery!

Worst course preview in history.

F**K.
  • 2 0
 Rob, don’t you know you can go 10% faster and 20% bigger with a full face on? Phenomenal vid! Psyched for another season with you.
  • 3 0
 Chainless EDH? Could be the next big thing.
  • 2 0
 @edspratt wanna tell Redbull it's "peek" not "peak"? (Unless they're talking about a stealthy mountain...)
  • 1 0
 That was hysterical! Loved it
Below threshold threads are hidden





