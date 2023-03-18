Watch
Video: Rob Warner & Jess Blewitt Preview the Crankworx Rotorua DH Track
Mar 18, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
6 Comments
Jess Blewitt and Rob Warner take a sneak peak at the brand new Crankworx Rotorua DH track.
—
Red Bull
Posted In:
eMTB
Racing and Events
Videos
Crankworx
DH Racing
Red Bull
Jess Blewitt
Rob Warner
Crankworx Rotorua 2023
6 Comments
Score
Time
7
1
pisgahgnar
(1 hours ago)
Holy shit that was amazing. Take that Discovery!
Worst course preview in history.
F**K.
[Reply]
2
0
mayha49
(50 mins ago)
Rob, don’t you know you can go 10% faster and 20% bigger with a full face on? Phenomenal vid! Psyched for another season with you.
[Reply]
3
0
commental
(1 hours ago)
Chainless EDH? Could be the next big thing.
[Reply]
2
0
dolface
(43 mins ago)
@edspratt
wanna tell Redbull it's "peek" not "peak"? (Unless they're talking about a stealthy mountain...)
[Reply]
1
0
weeksy59
(39 mins ago)
That was hysterical! Loved it
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
1
8
SoftSoilSampler
(1 hours ago)
Girls who drink redbull and vodka smell like they threw up in their mouth. This video also made me throw up in my mouth.
[Reply]
