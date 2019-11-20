Pinkbike.com
Video: Rob Warner and Matt Jones Explore Lesotho - Africa's Highest Country
Nov 20, 2019
James Smurthwaite
Witch doctor villages, horse racing in the clouds, the world's longest abseil and even a bit of bike riding. Matt Jones and Rob Warner explore all that Lesotho has to offer.
Lesotho
Videos
Matt Jones
Rob Warner
Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess These Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
484756 views
Review: Shimano's XT 12-Speed Drivetrain is Smart Money
92738 views
Field Test: 2020 Pole Stamina 140 - The Fastest Trail Bike*
91672 views
Field Test: 2020 Orbea Occam - The Most Trail Bike Trail Bike
63247 views
Gifts Under $100 - Pinkbike's 2019 Festive Gift Guide
46694 views
Continental Announces its Departure from the E-MTB Motor Market
44681 views
Field Test: 2020 Intense Primer S - Mixed Wheel Corner Carver
41236 views
Video: Friday Fails #92
37285 views
3 Comments
1
0
Chilliwacker
(48 mins ago)
Had to Google that , sorry over 35. Best I could find is you appear to think Matt Jones is seductively fat.
2
0
michaelrjs
(38 mins ago)
Didn't know I needed a close-up of Warner's moustache until I got it.
1
0
dookiehill
(53 mins ago)
Matt Jones be looking pretty thicc not gunna lie
