Video: Rob Warner and Matt Jones Explore Lesotho - Africa's Highest Country

Nov 20, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Witch doctor villages, horse racing in the clouds, the world's longest abseil and even a bit of bike riding. Matt Jones and Rob Warner explore all that Lesotho has to offer.

Lesotho

Videos Matt Jones Rob Warner


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Had to Google that , sorry over 35. Best I could find is you appear to think Matt Jones is seductively fat.
  • 2 0
 Didn't know I needed a close-up of Warner's moustache until I got it.
  • 1 0
 Matt Jones be looking pretty thicc not gunna lie

