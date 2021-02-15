Video: Rob Warner Answers Questions About his Past Adventures, World Cup Predictions & More

Feb 15, 2021
by Trail Creatives  

Words: Trail Creatives

After Brexit put his bike build on hold we had some time to kill. So rather than just playing video games and making pizza, we decided to get on Instagram and find out what you guys wanted to know.

After an incredible response, we picked a few questions to fire at Rob. There are questions from a few names you might recognise, there's some world cup predictions and some questions that were just plain weird! Either way, it was a good laugh and we hope you enjoy it too.

 That was great! Rob is a legend!
 LOOK AT THE TIME!!!

