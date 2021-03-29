Video: Rob Warner Continues the Rebuild of his World Cup Winning 1996 Giant ATX990

After an overwhelming response from you guys, we start piecing the puzzle together to bring this piece of history back to its former glory.



We headed to Mountain Mania to meet Jamie Lynn a man who knows a thing or two about retro bikes, where we can find parts and more importantly, how much money this thing is going to make!



Watch as we discover his massive secret retro emporium and delve through some of the rarest, weirdest and most famous bikes from back in the day to try and find the missing parts of the ATX 990.



Enjoy,



Rob